Ohio politician Brigid Kelly died of cancer less than a week after resigning from office

Brigid Kelly, Hamilton County auditor, stands for a portrait during a town hall discussions hosted by the Ohio Chamber of Commerce and Michele Young Law Co. LPA on affordable housing for aging Ohioans at the Taft Center in Cincinnati on Friday, Sept. 22, 2023. She passed away Tuesday March 26, 2024 after a long battle with esophageal cancer.

An Ohio politician died of cancer less than a week after resigning from office to focus on her health.

On March 20, Brigid Kelly resigned from her role as Auditor of Hamilton County, which covers Cincinnati and some northern suburbs. She also served in the Ohio House of Representatives as a Democrat from 2016 until 2023.

But on March 26, her family said she died after a two-year battle with esophageal cancer. She was 40 years old.

The local community knew her as a kind, positive and dedicated leader who donned green as her signature color.

"She was a treasured wife, daughter and sister, a valued friend and a true public servant," her family said in a statement, adding that she passed at home surrounded by loved ones.

Who is Brigid Kelly?

State Rep. Brigid Kelly speaks at the Ohio Statehouse in Columbus in 2019. She passed away Tuesday March 26, 2024 after a long battle with esophageal cancer.

Kelly was born and raised in Norwood, Ohio and came from a lineage of public officials.

She ran and won a seat on Norwood City Council in 2006 just after graduating from college, and then worked for the United Food and Commercial Workers Union for more than a decade.

As a state representative, Kelly worked across the political aisle. "We should be kind to one another," Kelly said in a floor speech. "We have some serious disagreements and differences in perspective, but you really never know what someone else is going through and you should never dismiss the possibility of working together on the issues about which you agree just because you disagree on so many others."

Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine ordered flags at state government buildings in Columbus and Hamilton County to be flown at half staff on the day of her funeral in her honor.

Brigid Kelly's passing grips community

Kelly also made an impression in her year-long tenure as Auditor. The Interim County Auditor Amy Humphrey wrote in a statement on the website, "I am eternally grateful to call her a friend and a co-worker (she hated to be called "boss"), blessed to be a small part of her journey."

Kelly battled with cancer during her entire duration as Auditor, but her colleagues said she stayed positive.

In Kelly's resignation letter sent to the community, she recommended State Representative Jessica Miranda to take her place.

"There are few greater responsibilities than holding the public trust and being elected to serve," Kelly wrote. "Resigning from this position is a difficult decision, but one that is necessary to address my personal health. "

Kelly's funeral services are scheduled for April 3 and 4, where attendees are requested to wear green in her honor.

The family also asked for donations in lieu of flowers to honor Brigid Kelly, made out to the Jennarosity at Cincinnati Children's Hospital, which benefits young cancer patients or the scholarship program at St. Ursula Academy.

Contributing: Carl Weiser, Scott Wartman

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Ohio politician Brigid Kelly died of cancer 6 days after resigning