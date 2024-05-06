Ohio police officer rescues newborn kitten found under mobile home

An Ohio police officer saved a tiny kitten that was found under a mobile home over the weekend.

The Perrysburg Township Police Department posted photos of the rescue on its Facebook page Sunday.

>> Ohio Amazon delivery driver accused of shooting, killing suspected armed carjacker

“He’s back at it again, your favorite animal saving Officer Johnson! This time he crawled under a mobile home to save a newborn kitten,” the post said.

The police department did not say if any more kittens were found.

🐱 He’s back at it again, your favorite animal saving Officer Johnson! This time he crawled under a mobile home to save a newborn kitten. 🐱 Posted by Perrysburg Township Ohio Police Department on Sunday, May 5, 2024