Ohio police officer killed in motorcycle crash on way home from work

An off-duty police officer died after a motorcycle crash Wednesday morning.

Just before 8 a.m., police were called to a crash between an SUV and a motorcycle at U.S. 23 and Cottswold Drive, according to our news partners at WBNS.

Andrew Mott, 36, was taken to the hospital where he was later pronounced dead.

>> Rash of attacks targeting mail carriers locally, nationally; new legislation introduced

Mott was an officer with the Columbus Division of Police and was on his way home from work at the time of the crash, according to Columbus police.

“During his tenure, Officer Mott exemplified professionalism, respect, integrity, dedication and enthusiasm in every aspect of his duty. Officer Mott’s legacy will endure through the lives he positively impacted and the countless individuals he helped during his service. He will not be forgotten, and his memory will continue to inspire us all,” police said in a statement.

Columbus Mayor Andrew Ginther released a statement offering his condolences to Mott’s family and friends.

“Our officers serve bravely every day to protect our residents, and I am deeply grateful to Officer Mott for his years of service to Columbus. Please lift up his family who is experiencing unfathomable loss,” Ginther said.







