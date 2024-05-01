Ohio Peace Officers Memorial Ceremony to honor 9 officers killed in line of duty 2020-2023

Two Franklin County Sheriff's deputies will be among the law enforcement officers who died in the line of duty to be specially honored Thursday at the annual Ohio Peace Officers Memorial Ceremony.

The ceremony will take place at 11 a.m. at the Ohio Peace Officer Training Academy at 1650 Route 56 in London, according to a news release from the Ohio Attorney General's Office. Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost, members of the Ohio Peace Officer Training Commission and law enforcement officers from throughout the state will attend.

Nine law enforcement officers who died from 2020-2023 will be honored at the ceremony, including Franklin County Sheriff's deputies Billy J. Ihrig and Terrance N. Bateman.

Franklin County Sheriff's Deputy Billy Joe Ihrig

Ihrig, 52, of Hilliard, was a deputy sheriff for 17 years before he died on Oct. 28, 2021, as a result of complications from contracting COVID-19 while in the line of duty. He was a leader at FOP Capitol City Lodge #9 and a past commander of the William R. Schnug Memorial Post 614 Hilliard and VFW #4931, having served in the U.S. Marine Corps for 13 years.

Franklin County Sheriff's Deputy Terrance N. Bateman

Bateman, 59, who died Jan. 15, 2022, was a deputy with the sheriff's office for 25 years in the jail corrections division. He also contracted COVID-19 while on duty and died from complications of the coronavirus.

The other seven are:

Patrolman Mark U. Heinl, St. Henry Police Department

Officer Gerald F. Lynch, Mentor Police Department

Officer Anthony E. Cloyd, University of Dayton Department of Public Safety

Corporal Matthew D. Mitchell, South Vienna Police Department

Officer Timothy J. Unwin, Springfield Township Police Department

Deputy Marcus L. Zeigler, Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office

Deputy Joshua I. Hamilton, Preble County Sheriff’s Office

Germantown Police Department Assistant Chief Orion Hale, who suffered a fatal heart attack while attempting to arrest a suspect in 1957, will also be inducted.

A total of 836 Ohio law enforcement officers have died in the line of duty since 1823, Yost's release stated.

The annual memorial motorcade will depart at 10 a.m. from the Fraternal Order of Police’s Ohio State Lodge at 222 E. Town St. in Columbus.

This article originally appeared on The Columbus Dispatch: Ceremony to honor line of duty deaths at Ohio Peace Officers Memorial