Ohio Police Officer Accused Of Shooting News Photographer

A photojournalist in the small Ohio town of New Carlisle was allegedly shot by a police officer on Monday night after his camera and tripod was “apparently [mistaken] for a weapon.”

The New Carlisle News said their photographer, Andy Grimm, had been rushed to a local hospital after he was shot in his side. He underwent surgery and is “expected to recover,” the newspaper said.

Grimm had reportedly left the newspaper’s office at around 10 p.m. to take photographs of lightning.

In a 10.16 p.m. post to a New Carlisle Facebook group, Grimm reached out to locals for suggestions for a “good spot to watch the storms.”

According to New Carlisle News, Grimm was driving along the town’s Main Street when he noticed a traffic stop ahead. He said he pulled into a nearby parking lot “in full view” of the police officer on duty, intending to take photographs there.

When he emerged from his vehicle and began setting up his tripod and camera, Grimm said he was shot “without warning.”

New Carlisle News identified the officer who shot Grimm as Deputy Jake Shaw.

“I know Jake. I like Jake. I don’t want him to lose his job over this,” Grimm told the paper after the incident.

New Carlisle has been described as a small town “where everyone knows everyone.” A look at the town’s Facebook group — the one Grimm had commented on before the shooting — corroborates this claim.

Following Grimm’s shooting, residents referred to the photographer and the officer by name. Many offered their well wishes to Grimm, and several defended Shaw’s actions.

“I’m sure Shaw didn’t shoot Andy on purpose,” wrote one resident.

“Andy ... [we] are up praying for you right now. Shaw ― your a good person and a good cop. Your job is not easy ... Your both in my prayers tonight,” wrote another.

Some locals, however, called for Shaw to face punishment over the shooting.

“Cops need to wake up!” wrote one commenter. “I call for Shaw’s Badge,” said another.

According to the Dayton Daily News, the Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation is looking into the incident.

A GoFundMe campaign has been set up to help cover Grimm’s medical expenses.