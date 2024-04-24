Ohio National Guardsman facing multiple rape charges in Delaware County

An Ohio National Guardsman has been arrested and charged with multiple counts of rape in Delaware County.

Steven M. Vicario, 39, of Delaware, was indicted by a Delaware County grand jury on April 18 and faces three charges of rape and one charge each of gross sexual imposition and tampering with evidence, according to Delaware County court records. The gross sexual imposition charge is a fourth-degree felony, and the tampering with evidence charge is a third-degree felony.

He was arrested by the Delaware County Sheriff's Office on April 19 and is currently being held at the Delaware County jail.

According to court records, the rapes occurred a female and happened in October 2022 and November 2023 in Delaware County.

According to Vicario's social media, he is a lieutenant colonel and a mobilization officer in the Ohio National Guard. His next scheduled court appearance is Wednesday in Delaware County Common Pleas Court.

A spokesperson for the Ohio National Guard could not immediately be reached Tuesday for comment.

