Ohio murder suspect arrested after traffic stop in Henry County

NEW CASTLE, Ind. — An Ohio man accused of killing a 15-year-old girl in Toledo was arrested Saturday after he was pulled over for speeding in Henry County.

According to Indiana State Police, a vehicle driven by Robert Shields III, 18, of Toledo, was stopped by Master Trooper Barry Bischoff about 7 a.m. near the Mile Marker 119 in southwestern Henry County.

The state police release said Shields, driving a "Chrysler passenger car," had been traveling in excess of the speed limit at the time of the traffic stop.

A warrant check revealed Shields was the target of an arrest warrant issued in Toledo, where he was accused of fatally shooting the girl in the head during an altercation March 17.

The victim, Jaylah Perry, died in a Toledo hospital three days after being shot. Shields, at first charged with felonious assault, was then charged with murder.

More: Trial for man accused of killing three members of Muncie family reset for October

On April 5, the Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force offered a $5,000 reward for information leading to Shields' arrest. He was said at that time to be believed have ties to the Cincinnati area.

Shields was being held in the Henry County jail on Saturday, awaiting extradition to Ohio.

In Henry County, he faces two preliminary misdemeanor charges − possession of marijuana and driving without ever receiving a license. The Henry County Prosecutor's Office will determine whether those counts will be filed,

