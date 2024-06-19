Ohio Mom and Boyfriend Killed by Suspected Drunk Driver Going 150 MPH After Dropping Daughter Off at Camp

“Our lives will never be the same,” the Ohio mother's family said

Two Ohio families are reeling after a mother and her boyfriend were killed by a suspected drunk driver shortly after dropping her daughter off at summer camp in Kentucky earlier this month.



Meagan Spurgeon, 30, and her boyfriend Joshua Turza, 32, were killed in the crash on June 9 when Kentucky State Police say a 47-year-old man, Jody Miller, was driving drunk and crashed into their car following a police chase.



“Our lives will never be the same,” Spurgeon’s family wrote in a GoFundMe fundraiser, organized to help raise money for her 7-year-old daughter.

The family described Spurgeon as a “beloved daughter, mother, and friend” and said she “was taken from us far too soon.”

“I don’t stop crying, I wake up crying,” Darla Larson-Spurgeon, Meagan’s mother, told local affiliate Fox 8.

The outlet reported that police estimated Miller was driving upwards of 150 miles per hour at the time he crashed into the back of the Ohio couple’s car.

Meagan Spurgeon

Kentucky State Police said in a statement that troopers had clocked Miller driving his BMW at “excessive speeds” down I-75 and attempted to chase him down. However, Miller sped away from the troopers, who soon “lost sight of the vehicle and discontinued the pursuit,” the police statement said.

The trooper who was initially chasing Miller down eventually drove upon the scene of the crash, where Spurgeon and Turza were pronounced dead.

“He was going so fast they couldn’t catch him, and the next thing that happened was her cell phone pinged that they’d been in a crash,” Spurgeon’s mother Darla told Fox 8, reportedly crying as she recounted the crash. “Officers arrived and the car was already totally engulfed in flames and there was nothing they could do.”



Miller was arrested at the scene and charged with operating a motor vehicle under the influence, vehicular homicide while driving under the influence of alcohol, endangering a police officer, evading the police, and speeding, Kentucky State Police said.

Fox 8 reported that Miller is being held on $1 million in Grant County, Kentucky.

Spurgeon’s family told Fox 8 that the 30-year-old mother had just graduated from nursing school and landed a job at the Cleveland Clinic. She also recently bought a home for her and her young daughter, the outlet reported.



“Meagan adored her daughter more than anything and was an amazing mom,” her obituary reads. “She loved her job, her coworkers, and loved working as a registered nurse for CCF Lutheran Hospital.”

