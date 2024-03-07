Ohio missing persons: AG's office hopes age-progressed image will help locate Columbus man

The Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigations has released an age progressed photo of Andy Chapman, a man who disappeared from the Hilltop area in 2006.

An age-progressed image released Thursday by the Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation shows what a man who disappeared in 2006 and remains missing might look like today.

Andrew “Andy” Chapman, 32, disappeared 17 years ago without taking his belongings or vehicle from the Hilltop area, where he lived on Whitethorne Avenue with two roommates.

Chapman's last communication with his family was in December 2006, and he was reported missing doubt a month later.

“Andy’s disappearance left a gaping void of unanswered questions, but we believe his case remains solvable with help from the public,” Attorney General Dave Yost said Thursday in a statement. “If you have any information about his whereabouts, please tell us what you know so we can bring closure to his family.”

Chapman is white with brown eyes, according to an Attorney General’s Office press release. He is now 50 years old. When he disappeared he was 6-feet tall, weighed 175 pounds and had brown hair. He wore size 34x32 pants, large or extra-large shirts and size 11 or 12 shoes prior to his disappearance.

He also struggled with addiction, investigators have said.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to call the Columbus Division of Police’s Missing Persons Unit at 614-645-2358.

