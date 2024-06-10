Ohio Missing Adult Alert canceled after 73-year-old man located in Clark County

Jun. 9—The Ohio Missing Adult Alert has been cancelled following the location of the 73-year-old man, according to an update from the Clark County Emergency Management Agency.

The Clark County Sheriff's Office had issued a statewide Missing Adult Alert for a Donald W. Adams who walked away from his residence and failed to return Sunday morning.

Earlier, Adams was last seen walking away from the Eaglewood Care Center at Villa Road around 5:30 a.m., according to the sheriff's office. He is 5 feet, 6 inches tall, weighs 142 pounds and has brown hair and brown eyes. Adams is balding with gray hair.

He was last seen wearing a white t-shirt and blue jeans.

The sheriff's office said Adams is a dementia patient at the care center.

