Ohio may allow cameras in patients' rooms after woman's throat cut at care facility

Ohio could require care facilities like the Heinzerling Community in Columbus to allow residents or their guardians to put a camera in their rooms.

Ohio could require care facilities to allow residents or their guardians to put a camera in their rooms.

A bill, sponsored by Rep. Sara Carruthers, R-Hamilton, would allow cameras in facilities for people with developmental disabilities in the hopes of preventing abuse and neglect. The law would be called Lauren's Law, named after Lauren Carter, a 36-year-old woman with developmental disabilities whose throat was slashed in a Fairfield facility.

Greg Carter, Lauren's father testified in support of the bill in April and detailed 13 of the major unusual incidents the county boards of developmental disabilities had documented involving his daughter. The incidents included Carter having a broken clavicle and being left on a hot bus twice.

Carter's voice shook as he described the cut to his daughter's throat which he said was four inches long.

“Accidents can happen but Lauren’s life has not been filled with accidents, Lauren’s life has been filled with atrocities," he said at the bill's hearing.

Carter has filed a lawsuit against the facility, Takoda Trails, in the Hamilton County Court of Common Pleas. A jury trial is scheduled for July 2025.

Carter said in court documents that a police investigation could not identify a nonhuman source for the cut and that the one staff member on duty at the time was fired for not cooperating with the facility's investigation.

Takoda Trails denied the specific allegations in court documents.

Carter told the USA TODAY Network Ohio Bureau that the facility evicted Lauren after he placed a camera in her room and did an interview with a Cincinnati news station. He said his guardianship of Lauren was challenged after the interview and a guardian ad litem suggested care facilities for Lauren near Toledo and Cleveland. Carter lives outside of Cincinnati.

Carter said he wanted to be able to see Lauren and make sure she was okay if she was in a facility far away but facilities did not want a camera in Lauren's room.

"These (care facilities) had the ability to tell me, 'No, you can't put a camera in her room. We won't take her if you put a camera in her room.' And so I have email exchanges between me and Butler County (officials) where they say, 'Hey, will you drop this requirement for a camera?' And I'm like, do you know her history?" he said.

The bill has similar language to Esther's Law, which allowed cameras to be placed in nursing homes and went into effect in 2022.

As with Esther's Law, the roommate of any resident would need to consent for a camera in their room.

The bill would also require the Department of Medicaid to create a waiver for home and community based services for people with developmental disabilities. The waiver would provide monthly payments to the person's caregivers to pay for services.

Carter said he would rather care for his daughter at home and could do so if the resources for families were the same as resources for facilities.

"We ended up bringing her home for a little while, but we became penniless rather quickly," he said. "There's no real resources. There's no resources to take care of somebody and you can't work when you're doing that."

Erin Glynn is a reporter for the USA TODAY Network Ohio Bureau, which serves the Columbus Dispatch, Cincinnati Enquirer, Akron Beacon Journal and 18 other affiliated news organizations across Ohio.

This article originally appeared on The Columbus Dispatch: Ohio law would allow cameras in facilites for people with disabilities