Ohio man pleads guilty to threatening Doña Ana County District Attorney

An Ohio man pleaded guilty in federal court to making interstate threats after he left a threatening voicemail message for the District Attorney in Doña Ana County in 2023.

According to a Department of Justice release, Donald Walter Fowler, 47, pleaded guilty for threatening 3rd Judicial District Attorney Gerald Byers on Oct. 26, 2023 with a two-minute voicemail that included racial slurs and threats to Byers's safety.

“There should be a noose in your future," Fowler said in the voicemail to Byers, who was elected in 2020 to become New Mexico's first African American district attorney.

Fowler faces up to three years in prison and will be subject to up to three years of supervised probation upon release.

According to the release, the FBI Albuquerque Field Office investigated the case with the assistance of the FBI Cleveland Field Office and the 3rd Judicial District Attorney’s Office. Assistant U.S. Attorney Niki Tapia-Brito is prosecuting the case.

Byers declined to comment on the guilty plea, but will issue a statement following sentencing according to a spokeswoman.

According to the plea agreement, Fowler's voicemail accused Byers of not holding police officers accountable. He made reference to the the October 2023 officer involved shooting of Teresa Gomez by Las Cruces Police Officer Felipe Hernandez.

Byers announced in January that Hernandez has been charged with second-degree murder.

Jason Groves can be reached at 575-541-5459 or jgroves@lcsun-news.com. Follow him on X @jpgroves.

This article originally appeared on Las Cruces Sun-News: Ohio man who threatened Doña Ana County DA pleads guilty