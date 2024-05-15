Ohio man indicted after 3 guns, ammunition found in briefcase at Pittsburgh International airport

An Ohio man was indicted by a federal grand jury after several guns were found hidden in his luggage at Pittsburgh International Airport.

Luis Rojas Cay, 26, of Youngstown, is charged with possession of a firearm by a felon and carrying a weapon on an aircraft.

On April 26, a briefcase belonging to Rojas Cay, who was flying to San Juan, Puerto Rico, contained three guns and over 200 rounds of ammunition. The guns and ammunition were concealed in packages wrapped in layers of foil-backed tape and placed inside a metal briefcase that was also lined with sheet metal, officials said.

The briefcase was found inside a suitcase that Rojas Cay checked with the airline.

As a previously convicted felon, he is prohibited under federal law from possessing a firearm or ammunition.

