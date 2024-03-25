Ohio man found guilty of armed robberies of several pharmacies in western PA

PITTSBURGH ― A federal jury last week found a man guilty of conspiracies to commit armed robberies in communities throughout western Pennsylvania.

According to the Department of Justice, the decision was reached after evidence was presented to the jury that linked 26-year-old Abdulrahman Abdelaziz Jamea to several armed robberies that occurred between September 2018 and July 2019. During this time, pharmacies in Beaver, Bridgeville, Edinboro, Erie and Pittsburgh were targeted for Schedule II controlled substances – opioids and stimulants.

Investigators presented several pieces of evidence and the jury heard from 19 witnesses about the robberies. During three of these robberies, witnesses said, Jamea and his co-conspirators threatened pharmacy staff with guns to intimidate them into opening locked safes that contained the controlled substances. Evidence then linked these drugs to distribution by Jamea in areas around Columbus, Ohio.

After deliberating for two and a half hours, a jury found Jamea guilty of one count each of conspiracy to commit armed pharmacy robbery and conspiracy to possess with the intent to distribute controlled substances, three counts of armed pharmacy robbery and two counts of pharmacy robbery.

Jamea is currently serving a prison sentence of more than 40 years following an earlier conviction in Ohio, where a jury found him guilty of multiple counts of felonious assault with a firearm. The maximum penalty for the crimes committed in Pennsylvania can be 25 years in prison and a fine of up to $250,000.

This article originally appeared on Beaver County Times: Ohio man found guilty of armed robberies of western PA pharmacies