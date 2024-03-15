Ohio man who brandished box cutter on flight from Cincinnati to Tampa gets prison sentence

A Cincinnati-area man will spend over two years in prison after admitting to brandishing a box cutter on a flight from Cincinnati to Tampa, Florida, and making comments about stabbing someone.

William Allen Liebsich, 43, was sentenced on Thursday in federal court in Atlanta to a 30-month prison term. He pleaded guilty in December to a single count of interference with flight crew members and attendants, court records show.

On Nov. 11, 2022, Liebisch boarded Frontier Airlines Flight 1761 at the Cincinnati/Northern Kentucky International Airport.

Soon after the airplane took off, he became erratic and started using a box cutter to trim his fingernails, prosecutors said. Another passenger saw this and reported it to the flight attendants, who recruited the assistance of two other passengers to keep Liebisch from acting out.

The presence of those passengers made Liebisch nervous, prosecutors said, adding that he repeatedly banged the box cutter against a seat, ignored flight attendants’ instructions and said that he “wanted to stab someone on board the flight.”

The pilot decided to make an emergency landing at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport and requested police to respond to the gate.

The plane was quickly evacuated of passengers once it touched down, prosecutors said.

As the last passenger exited the aircraft, Liebisch began charging down the aisle toward the front of the plane, prosecutors said. That’s when one of the passengers tasked with monitoring Liebisch tackled him from behind.

Atlanta police arrested Liebisch and found a yellow-handled DeWalt box cutter in his jacket pocket and later discovered a red-handled Pro-Grade box cutter among his belongings.

The flight didn’t continue to its destination that evening and Frontier Airlines had to find overnight accommodations for its passengers.

“He caused grave concern among a number of passengers, as well as the flight attendants and crew,” prosecutors wrote in court filings. “He not only disrupted the travel plans of everyone on board, he also destroyed the sense of security and safety that they were entitled to.”

Liebisch’s attorney has yet to respond to an email from The Enquirer requesting comment.

The Transportation Security Administration said its officers at CVG didn't follow procedure when they found a box cutter among Liebisch's possessions, and a screening of his property failed to discover that a second box cutter was stored away in his backpack.

Liebisch approached the TSA checkpoint at CVG around 5:30 p.m. and his belongings were screened using CT technology, which creates a 3D image that can be rotated 360 degrees.

A review of the incident found the image review capabilities of the CT equipment "were not fully used," TSA officials said, adding the box cutters weren't identified by the CT operator.

Liebisch's property was picked out for further search, and that's when one of the box cutters was discovered.

Agents removed the visible blades from the box cutter and handed it back to Liebisch, a move that TSA officials said was contrary to standard procedure, which requires such items to be placed in a checked bag or voluntarily left behind.

He boarded the flight because he was traveling to Florida to live with his father, whom he had recently reconciled with, Allison Dawson, Liebisch’s attorney, wrote in court filings.

“Fortunately, no one was physically harmed, and all indications are that Mr. Liebisch was experiencing some sort of paranoia that was exacerbated by the fact that this was his first time on a plane and may have ingested some sort of illicit substance to cope with his anxiety,” Dawson wrote of the incident.

Liebisch has remained incarcerated since his November 2022 arrest. Public records list his last known residence in Greater Cincinnati as being in North College Hill.

Upon his release from prison, Liebisch will remain under court supervision for three years.

This article originally appeared on Cincinnati Enquirer: Ohio man sentenced for brandishing box cutter on flight to Tampa