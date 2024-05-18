Ohio man, alleged ‘drug mule’ for Diddy avoids prison

CLEVELAND (WJW) – A Northeast Ohio man who was accused of running drugs for music mogul Sean “Diddy” Combs has agreed to a plea deal to avoid prison.

“Brendan Paul accepted the prosecutor’s offer to permit his entry into the diversion program which, after completion, the case against him will be dismissed in its entirety,” according to Brian Bieber, the attorney for Brendan Paul.

Common diversion conditions include completing education and or counseling related to the charge, counseling, performing community service, and paying restitution, according to Ohio law.

Photos from TMZ showed the moment 25-year-old Brendan Paul was put in handcuffs in March. Paul was arrested at the Miami-Opa Locka Executive Airport on felony charges for possession of suspected cocaine and other drugs.

Combs’ lavish lifestyle, often displayed in his music videos, is now taking center stage in the investigation.

In a complaint, defendant Rodney Jones alleges that Combs would lure sex workers and underage girls to his homes for drug-fueled parties. It alleged that Combs would direct his cronies to spike alcohol with date rape drugs, ecstasy and cocaine.

In an amended lawsuit, the plaintiff refers to Paul as Combs’ “mule” and that he allegedly procured, transported and distributed ecstasy, cocaine, ketamine, marijuana and mushrooms… packing these substances in their carry-on luggage and going through TSA.

In photos included in the lawsuit, the plaintiff claims Paul can be seen with Diddy, allegedly holding what appears to be prescription bottles and a black pouch the plaintiff claims was filled with illegal drugs.

The case had alleged Paul was among Combs’ employees that would negotiate the fees sex workers received and would ensure they got paid.

Paul is a graduate of Hawken High School and a former Syracuse University basketball player.

Arresting officers claimed Paul had contraband and suspected cocaine in his personal travel bags.

