Ohio mail carrier shot, killed while in USPS van in 'targeted attack,' police say

An Ohio mail carrier was shot and killed in his U.S. Postal Service van on Saturday in what police are calling a "targeted attack".

According to the Warren Police Department in Warren, Ohio, officers were dispatched to the scene around 1:44 p.m. Saturday March 2nd. When officers arrived, they found 33-year-old USPS employee Jonte Davis suffering from a gunshot wound.

Police said Davis had been shot while inside his USPS van by a suspect in another vehicle. Officers performed "live-saving measures on scene" and Davis was transported to Trumbull Regional Medical Center, where he later died as a result of his injuries, according to police.

'Targeted attack': Police are investigating leads but no arrests have been made

Warren PD said that within a few hours, the suspect's vehicle was located in a driveway and a search warrant for the vehicle and residence was obtained.

"Evidence, including the suspect vehicle, was recovered and several individuals were transported to the Warren Police Department to be interviewed," police said in a news release.

Police said no one is in custody at this time, but it is believed the victim and suspect or suspects knew each other.

The USPS and FBI are assisting with the investigation, according to Warren PD. Anyone with any information about the case is asked to contact Det. John Greaver at 330-841-2723 or at jgreaver@warren.org.

