Ohio Lottery security breach included full names, Social Security numbers

The Ohio Lottery has started notifying residents who may have had their personal information leaked after a Christmas Eve security breach.

An unauthorized actor accessed the lottery's internal office network on Dec. 24, 2023 and customer and retailer information was potentially exposed, according to a news release.

The lottery finished its investigation into the attack in April and found that data including full names and Social Security numbers had been leaked.

The organization offered people affected one year of credit monitoring and identity theft protection services through IDX, a digital security company, according to a letter sent to an affected Ohio resident.

The USA TODAY Network Ohio Bureau reached out to the Ohio Lottery to ask about the number of people affected and how the breach happened but did not receive an immediate response.

The Ohio Lottery has urged people affected by the breach to call the response line at 1-888-658-9188.

