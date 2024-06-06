Ohio libraries could lose funding if they display items 'harmful to juveniles' under bill

An Ohio lawmaker wants to keep children and teens from seeing library books depicting nudity or sex without the consent from their parents.

Republican Rep. Al Cutrona , R-Canfield, introduced a bill to prohibit libraries from displaying materials "harmful to juveniles" or risk losing funding if they fail to follow the policies outlined in the bill.

The bill defines material harmful to juveniles as anything that describes or represents "nudity, sexual conduct, sexual excitement, or sado-masochistic abuse in any form." To be considered harmful, the material would have to appeal to the prurient interest and be patently offensive to the community standards about what is suitable for children and teens.

The material would also have to be considered to have no serious literary, artistic, political and scientific value for children and teens.

“This legislation protects Ohio’s minors and supports the authority of parents to have a say in what their children are consuming,” Cutrona said in a news release.

Cutrona's bill would require libraries to hide any material considered harmful from public view, by wrapping or covering it or placing it behind the circulation desk or a blinder rack.

The bill has not yet been assigned to a committee or had any hearings.

Erin Glynn is a reporter for the USA TODAY Network Ohio Bureau, which serves the Columbus Dispatch, Cincinnati Enquirer, Akron Beacon Journal and 18 other affiliated news organizations across Ohio.

This article originally appeared on The Columbus Dispatch: Ohio lawmaker wants libraries to hide 'harmful' material from public