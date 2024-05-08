Ohio lawmakers want tougher penalties for repeat gun offenders. Does bill stand a chance?

Rep. Bernie Willis, R-Springfield, center, and Rep. Josh Williams, R-Sylvania Township, third from the right, discuss their bill to increase penalties for repeat gun violence offenders. Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost, far right, supports the bill.

Two Republican lawmakers want to increase penalties for repeat violent offenders caught with guns while making it easier to seal records and restore gun rights to lower-level offenders.

The proposal from Reps. Bernie Willis, R-Springfield, and Josh Williams, R-Sylvania Township, is the latest effort to tackle gun violence in Ohio. But previous attempts have failed, including ones backed by Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine after the 2019 mass shooting in Dayton.

According to the lawmakers, the new bill would:

increase the penalty for those repeatedly caught with firearms despite being barred from having them because of prior convictions. The offense is called weapons under disability, which is currently a third-degree felony punishable by up to three years in prison. The bill would increase it to a second-degree felony punishable by up to 12 years in prison for repeat offenders.

add a three- to five-year specification for those caught committing a violent crime despite being banned from having a gun. That could increase an individual's sentence to 17 years in prison for using a firearm − in addition to the underlying violent crime like murder or robbery.

increase the penalty for using an automatic firearm or a suppressor in a violent crime from six years to 10 years of incarceration.

automatically seal eligible fourth- and fifth-degree felony convictions, allowing individuals to have firearms legally. This would not apply to sex crimes and other violent offenses. The Ohio Prosecuting Attorneys Association opposes this idea.

The Republican lawmakers say their bill balances gun owners' Second Amendment rights with the need to punish serious violent offenders. Whether they struck that balance will be debated in the coming months as the bill works its way through committees and possible floor votes.

"These aren't just random acts," Williams said. "The majority of gun crime in Ohio is committed by a handful of repeat offenders which are not allowed to legally possess a firearm."

DeWine has advocated unsuccessfully for increased penalties for those who illegally have or use guns. Former Rep. Kyle Koehler, R-Springfield, also tried repeatedly to impose lengthier prison sentences for the worst gun offenders.

Still, Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost, a Republican, backed this new proposal, saying it could succeed where others have failed.

"This is a new take, a different kind of balancing," Yost said. "Yes, "I'm actually kind of hopeful and optimistic that this bill might move forward because it doesn't target law-abiding gun owners. It targets criminals who use guns."

Buckeye Firearms Association supports the proposal because of that balance, legislative affairs director Rob Sexton said. "We have always wanted crackdowns on crime to be about crime," he said, not about restricting other citizens' gun rights.

The Ohio Mayors Alliance, a bipartisan group of mayors, said in a statement that it looks forward to working with lawmakers "to address the challenges of gun violence and improve public safety across Ohio.”

