Ohio lawmakers want to make it harder to sell stolen catalytic converters

State lawmakers are making another run at making it more difficult to steal and then illegally fence catalytic converters to scrap metal dealers and auto salvage yards.

House Bill 328 would require buyers of catalytic converters to get proof of ownership from the seller or an affidavit from the seller if documentation isn't available. Businesses that fail to comply with the regulations could face fines of up to $50,000. Salvage yards would be prohibited from buying or accepting catalytic converters, which are emission-control devices.

A similar bill introduced last legislative session failed to pass.

Why are catalytic converters stolen?

Catalytic converters can fetch hundreds or thousands of dollars because they contain precious metals, including palladium, platinum and rhodium.

The catalytic converters can be removed in a matter of minutes using a battery-operated saw.

Police have busted theft rings in recent years.

In 2022, police arrested Tommy D. Cox Jr. and accused him of operating a ring that trained and deployed thieves to cut off the converters. He pleaded guilty in 2023 and was sentenced to eight years in prison. The theft ring stole more than 1,100 catalytic converters from vehicles and sold them to recycling companies for over $400,000.

Data show that the thefts started to decline across the country in 2023 as precious metal prices dropped and state and local officials enacted measures to combat the crime.

The National Insurance Crime Bureau reported that thefts started climbing significantly five years ago. In 2021 and 2022, states enacted 36 new laws to address the problem.

