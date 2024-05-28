Ohio lawmakers want 'apples to apples' comparison between public and private schools

Some Ohio lawmakers want to make it easier to compare student performance at public schools and private schools with voucher students.

Rep. Gayle Manning, R- North Ridgeville, and Rep. Bill Seitz, R-Green Township, introduced a bill to change standards for private schools that accept students with EdChoice scholarships.

The bill would require that voucher students at private schools take the same state assessments as public school students. Manning said at a hearing on May 21 that the aim is that parents will be more informed about the education their students will receive in different schools.

Lawmakers want accountability for public money given to private schools

The bill would also require private schools with voucher students to account for the public money they receive separately from their other funds and require the schools to have state report cards like public schools do.

Supporters, which include the Ohio Education Association, say the change will bring more accountability and transparency to schools that receive taxpayer money.

"Ohio taxpayers should be able to see and easily understand how public resources are being used to educate Ohio’s students and the result of that investment no matter the school setting," Nicole Piscitani with the Ohio School Boards Association said at the May 21 hearing.

How is testing different for Ohio public schools and private schools?

For the class of 2023 and beyond, public school students have to take the ACT or SAT and end-of-course exams in language arts, algebra, science, American history, American government and, in some cases, geometry.

Voucher students at private schools can take the ACT or SAT and all the end-of-course exams or an alternative test the school chooses. There are no testing requirements for non-voucher students at private schools.

