Ohio lawmakers set to vote on $4.2B capital budget. Where would the money go?

Ohio's capital budget includes $26.9 million to renovate the Vern Riffe Center in downtown Columbus.

The Ohio Legislature will send millions of state tax dollars to jails, state parks, public universities and other projects around the state as part of the $4.2 billion capital budget.

The House and Senate outlined capital budget funding in separate bills.

This money is in addition to what lawmakers called the "super duper fund," which referred to $700 million in federal COVID-19 relief money.

The House and Senate decided how to spend $350 million each of the federal money, allocating it to projects like the Cincinnati Open Tennis Tournament in Mason and the Columbus Symphony Orchestra.

"We had a tremendous response from our communities with the millions of dollars budgeted from the strategic fund," Senate President Matt Huffman, R-Lima, said in a news release. "This phase includes an additional $150 million for neighborhood projects covering our parks, county fairgrounds, and public pools that so many families buy passes to for the summertime."

Statewide spending in the capital budget includes $50 million to local jails and $72.6 million for campgrounds, lodges and cabins in state parks.

Some of the major projects in the budget proposals include:

$196.4 million for the Ohio Expo Center and State Fairgrounds 2050 Project;

$65.3 million for upgrades to Ohio State University;

$43 million for upgrades to the University of Cincinnati;

$23 million for renovations at Bachelor Hall at Miami University;

$17.2 million for upgrades to the University of Akron;

$16.9 million for upgrades to Columbus State Community College;

$6.9 million in upgrades to Stark State College of Technology;

$2 million in upgrades to Nationwide Arena in Columbus;

$1.65 million for improvements to the Cincinnati Art Museum;

$1.25 million for improvements to the Columbus Museum of Art;

$1 million for upgrades to Cincinnati Music Hall.

The legislature also allocated millions to state buildings including:

$14 million for Statehouse repairs;

More than $3 million to the governor's residence;

$26.9 million to renovate the Vern Riffe Center in downtown Columbus;

$22 million to the Ohio History Center in Columbus.

Ohio leaders said they plan to vote on the combined package next week and send it to the governor’s desk by the end of June.

To see a full list of the community projects and their funding, click here.

Erin Glynn is a reporter for the USA TODAY Network Ohio Bureau, which serves the Columbus Dispatch, Cincinnati Enquirer, Akron Beacon Journal and 18 other affiliated news organizations across Ohio.

This article originally appeared on The Columbus Dispatch: Ohio to spend $4.2 billion in capital budget