Ohio lawmakers propose $89.8M in local projects in $700M spending bill

Jun. 10—The Ohio Senate unveiled its plan Monday to spend a $700 million pool of money set aside by the state for one-time investment funds on local projects, including $89.8 million worth of investments in this eight county area of southwest Ohio.

Under the plan, Montgomery County projects would receive $28 million; Warren County $27.9 million; Butler County $17.8 million; Greene County $6.2 million; Clark County $5 million; Miami County $2.5 million; Darke County $1.8 million; Preble County $750,000 and Champaign County $20,000, according to documents obtained from the Senate.

See the table below for a list of the House's and Senate's proposed projects and their earmarks.

COUNTY PROJECT House Senate Total

Butler Millikin Interchange Improvements $8,500,000 $8,500,000

Butler Madison Township Firehouse Improvements $1,750,000 $1,750,000

Butler BCRTA Outdoor Workforce Training $1,000,000 $1,000,000

Butler Riversedge Amphitheater Expansion $1,000,000 $1,000,000

Butler Shuler Benninghofen Mixed-Use Project $1,000,000 $1,000,000

Butler VOA MetroPark Museum Grand Entrance $1,000,000 $1,000,000

Butler Oxford Student Safety Project $800,000 $800,000

Butler Liberty Playground Replacement Project $500,000 $500,000

Butler Madison Township Park Revitalization $500,000 $500,000

Butler Welding Lab Program Expansion in Fairfield Township $231,540 $218,460 $450,000

Butler Great Miami Trail Corridor $400,000 $400,000

Butler Hamilton YWCA Domestic Violence Project $400,000 $400,000

Butler World Class Clubs: Repairing Community Gymnasium $225,000 $225,000

Butler Boys and Girls Club of West Chester/Liberty $218,796 $218,796

Butler VFW Roof Repairs West Chester Post 7696 $7,875 $7,685 $15,560

Champaign Champaign Aviation Museum Improvements $20,000 $20,000

Clark Champion City Sports and Wellness Center $4,000,000 $4,000,000

Clark A.B. Graham Memorial $375,000 $375,000 $750,000

Clark Champion Center Arena Improvements $250,000 $250,000

Darke Western Ohio Regional Fire Training Facility $750,000 $750,000

Darke Eldora Speedway Public Safety Upgrades $400,000 $400,000

Darke Historic Bear's Mill Infrastructure Restoration $275,000 $275,000

Darke The Darke County Fish and Game Association $120,000 $120,000

Greene Future Development of Wright-Patterson $1,000,000 $2,500,000 $3,500,000

Greene Skyway SCIF Center $1,000,000 $1,000,000

Greene Spring House Park: Phase One $1,000,000 $1,000,000

Greene WSU: Archive Facility Upgrades $500,000 $500,000

Greene OhioMeansJobs Greene County Improving Accessibility Project $175,000 $175,000

Greene Ohio Veterans' Children's Home Expansion and Upgrade, Phase 1 $150,000 $150,000

Miami Troy Great Miami River Recreation Connectivity Project $2,000,000 $2,000,000

Miami Troy-Miami County Public Library Improvements $500,000 $500,000

Montgomery Miami Chapel Inspire Zone Youth Workforce Development Center — Boys & Girls Club $2,000,000 $1,000,000 $3,000,000

Montgomery Dayton Aviation Heritage Site (Wright Factory) $1,000,000 $1,000,000 $2,000,000

Montgomery Dayton International Airport Concourse B $2,000,000 $2,000,000

Montgomery Future Development of Wright-Patterson $1,500,000 $1,500,000

Montgomery Healthy Family Market / Dayton Children's Pediatric Center $1,500,000 $1,500,000

Montgomery Tri-Cities North Regional Wastewater Authority $1,500,000 $1,500,000

Montgomery Kettering Business Park $1,250,000 $1,250,000

Montgomery Community Health Centers of Greater Dayton-West Carrollton Health Center Construction $500,000 $500,000 $1,000,000

Montgomery Countryside Park Revitalization $1,000,000 $1,000,000

Montgomery Ronald McDonald House of Dayton $1,000,000 $1,000,000

Montgomery Schuster Center $1,000,000 $1,000,000

Montgomery Union Ring Road Completion Project — Phase II $1,000,000 $1,000,000

Montgomery Uptown Centerville Connectivity and Development Improvements $1,000,000 $1,000,000

Montgomery Harrison Township Police Headquarters Renovation $750,000 $200,000 $950,000

Montgomery Saint Vincent de Paul Community Donation Intake Facility $800,000 $800,000

Montgomery Homefull Housing, Food and Jobs Center $500,000 $250,000 $750,000

Montgomery Jefferson Township Community Improvements $600,000 $600,000

Montgomery BOLT Innovation Center $500,000 $500,000

Montgomery Centerville Schools Safety Access $500,000 $500,000

Montgomery Dayton Dream Center Transitional Housing $500,000 $500,000

Montgomery East End Whole Family Services Hub Facility Expansion and Renovation in Dayton $300,000 $200,000 $500,000

Montgomery Union Ring Road Completion Project — Phase III $500,000 $500,000

Montgomery Robinette Park $400,000 $400,000

Montgomery Homefull's Healthy Start Child Care & Early Learning Center West Dayton $350,000 $350,000

Montgomery Dayton Airshow $300,000 $300,000

Montgomery Germantown Covered Bridge $275,000 $275,000

Montgomery Dayton Clothes that Work! Facility Improvements $250,000 $250,000

Montgomery Flyghtwood Sports Life and Leadership Campus $250,000 $250,000

Montgomery Grant Park Accessibility Improvements $250,000 $250,000

Montgomery K-12 Gallery and TEJAS Acquisition Project $250,000 $250,000

Montgomery Miami Township Public Works $250,000 $250,000

Montgomery Old North Dayton Park Expansion Project $250,000 $250,000

Montgomery Catholic Social Services Supervised Visitation Center $200,000 $200,000

Montgomery Dayton Alvis, Inc. $195,149 $195,149

Montgomery Boys and Girls Club of Dayton $154,851 $154,851

Montgomery Preservation of Dayton Woman's Club Historic Mansion $100,000 $100,000

Montgomery West Memory Gardens Flood Mitigation Project $75,000 $75,000

Montgomery German Township Channel Maintenance $60,000 $60,000

Montgomery Miamisburg Historical Society Improvements $40,000 $40,000

Preble Preble County Fairgrounds Stall Barns $700,000 $700,000

Preble Preble Gratis Well Reconstruction $50,000 $50,000

Warren Cincinnati Open Tennis Tournament $13,750,000 $13,750,000 $27,500,000

Warren Warren County Ion Exchange Project $200,000 $200,000

Warren Waynesville Girl Scout Camp Improvements $200,000 $200,000

Warren VFW Roof Repairs Mason Post 9622 $5,045 $4,924 $9,969

The Senate's proposal is the first look at what the full bill would look like since the pool of money was set aside last summer.

It comes several months after the House passed its version of the bill, opting to portion out only half of the funds while leaving the rest to the Senate.

Senate GOP caucus spokesperson John Fortney told this news organization that the Senate's proposal is the result of mutual deliberations between the House and the Senate, quelling concerns circulating the Statehouse that the state's historic fund might be a sticking point between the state's often warring chambers.

"Bottom line it is all coming together well," Fortney wrote in a text.

The Senate plans to hold public hearings on its proposal on Tuesday and Wednesday of this week — a step the House didn't take when it passed its bill shortly before the March primaries.

A document comparing the House's version of the bill and the Senate's additions shows that the House's proposals were left intact. In some cases, the Senate added entirely new projects, such as $8.5 million for the Millikin Interchange improvements in Butler County; while in other cases the Senate merely just added funding to projects already identified by the House.

