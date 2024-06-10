Ohio lawmakers propose $89.8M in local projects in $700M spending bill
Jun. 10—The Ohio Senate unveiled its plan Monday to spend a $700 million pool of money set aside by the state for one-time investment funds on local projects, including $89.8 million worth of investments in this eight county area of southwest Ohio.
Under the plan, Montgomery County projects would receive $28 million; Warren County $27.9 million; Butler County $17.8 million; Greene County $6.2 million; Clark County $5 million; Miami County $2.5 million; Darke County $1.8 million; Preble County $750,000 and Champaign County $20,000, according to documents obtained from the Senate.
See the table below for a list of the House's and Senate's proposed projects and their earmarks.
COUNTY PROJECT House Senate Total
Butler Millikin Interchange Improvements $8,500,000 $8,500,000
Butler Madison Township Firehouse Improvements $1,750,000 $1,750,000
Butler BCRTA Outdoor Workforce Training $1,000,000 $1,000,000
Butler Riversedge Amphitheater Expansion $1,000,000 $1,000,000
Butler Shuler Benninghofen Mixed-Use Project $1,000,000 $1,000,000
Butler VOA MetroPark Museum Grand Entrance $1,000,000 $1,000,000
Butler Oxford Student Safety Project $800,000 $800,000
Butler Liberty Playground Replacement Project $500,000 $500,000
Butler Madison Township Park Revitalization $500,000 $500,000
Butler Welding Lab Program Expansion in Fairfield Township $231,540 $218,460 $450,000
Butler Great Miami Trail Corridor $400,000 $400,000
Butler Hamilton YWCA Domestic Violence Project $400,000 $400,000
Butler World Class Clubs: Repairing Community Gymnasium $225,000 $225,000
Butler Boys and Girls Club of West Chester/Liberty $218,796 $218,796
Butler VFW Roof Repairs West Chester Post 7696 $7,875 $7,685 $15,560
Champaign Champaign Aviation Museum Improvements $20,000 $20,000
Clark Champion City Sports and Wellness Center $4,000,000 $4,000,000
Clark A.B. Graham Memorial $375,000 $375,000 $750,000
Clark Champion Center Arena Improvements $250,000 $250,000
Darke Western Ohio Regional Fire Training Facility $750,000 $750,000
Darke Eldora Speedway Public Safety Upgrades $400,000 $400,000
Darke Historic Bear's Mill Infrastructure Restoration $275,000 $275,000
Darke The Darke County Fish and Game Association $120,000 $120,000
Greene Future Development of Wright-Patterson $1,000,000 $2,500,000 $3,500,000
Greene Skyway SCIF Center $1,000,000 $1,000,000
Greene Spring House Park: Phase One $1,000,000 $1,000,000
Greene WSU: Archive Facility Upgrades $500,000 $500,000
Greene OhioMeansJobs Greene County Improving Accessibility Project $175,000 $175,000
Greene Ohio Veterans' Children's Home Expansion and Upgrade, Phase 1 $150,000 $150,000
Miami Troy Great Miami River Recreation Connectivity Project $2,000,000 $2,000,000
Miami Troy-Miami County Public Library Improvements $500,000 $500,000
Montgomery Miami Chapel Inspire Zone Youth Workforce Development Center — Boys & Girls Club $2,000,000 $1,000,000 $3,000,000
Montgomery Dayton Aviation Heritage Site (Wright Factory) $1,000,000 $1,000,000 $2,000,000
Montgomery Dayton International Airport Concourse B $2,000,000 $2,000,000
Montgomery Future Development of Wright-Patterson $1,500,000 $1,500,000
Montgomery Healthy Family Market / Dayton Children's Pediatric Center $1,500,000 $1,500,000
Montgomery Tri-Cities North Regional Wastewater Authority $1,500,000 $1,500,000
Montgomery Kettering Business Park $1,250,000 $1,250,000
Montgomery Community Health Centers of Greater Dayton-West Carrollton Health Center Construction $500,000 $500,000 $1,000,000
Montgomery Countryside Park Revitalization $1,000,000 $1,000,000
Montgomery Ronald McDonald House of Dayton $1,000,000 $1,000,000
Montgomery Schuster Center $1,000,000 $1,000,000
Montgomery Union Ring Road Completion Project — Phase II $1,000,000 $1,000,000
Montgomery Uptown Centerville Connectivity and Development Improvements $1,000,000 $1,000,000
Montgomery Harrison Township Police Headquarters Renovation $750,000 $200,000 $950,000
Montgomery Saint Vincent de Paul Community Donation Intake Facility $800,000 $800,000
Montgomery Homefull Housing, Food and Jobs Center $500,000 $250,000 $750,000
Montgomery Jefferson Township Community Improvements $600,000 $600,000
Montgomery BOLT Innovation Center $500,000 $500,000
Montgomery Centerville Schools Safety Access $500,000 $500,000
Montgomery Dayton Dream Center Transitional Housing $500,000 $500,000
Montgomery East End Whole Family Services Hub Facility Expansion and Renovation in Dayton $300,000 $200,000 $500,000
Montgomery Union Ring Road Completion Project — Phase III $500,000 $500,000
Montgomery Robinette Park $400,000 $400,000
Montgomery Homefull's Healthy Start Child Care & Early Learning Center West Dayton $350,000 $350,000
Montgomery Dayton Airshow $300,000 $300,000
Montgomery Germantown Covered Bridge $275,000 $275,000
Montgomery Dayton Clothes that Work! Facility Improvements $250,000 $250,000
Montgomery Flyghtwood Sports Life and Leadership Campus $250,000 $250,000
Montgomery Grant Park Accessibility Improvements $250,000 $250,000
Montgomery K-12 Gallery and TEJAS Acquisition Project $250,000 $250,000
Montgomery Miami Township Public Works $250,000 $250,000
Montgomery Old North Dayton Park Expansion Project $250,000 $250,000
Montgomery Catholic Social Services Supervised Visitation Center $200,000 $200,000
Montgomery Dayton Alvis, Inc. $195,149 $195,149
Montgomery Boys and Girls Club of Dayton $154,851 $154,851
Montgomery Preservation of Dayton Woman's Club Historic Mansion $100,000 $100,000
Montgomery West Memory Gardens Flood Mitigation Project $75,000 $75,000
Montgomery German Township Channel Maintenance $60,000 $60,000
Montgomery Miamisburg Historical Society Improvements $40,000 $40,000
Preble Preble County Fairgrounds Stall Barns $700,000 $700,000
Preble Preble Gratis Well Reconstruction $50,000 $50,000
Warren Cincinnati Open Tennis Tournament $13,750,000 $13,750,000 $27,500,000
Warren Warren County Ion Exchange Project $200,000 $200,000
Warren Waynesville Girl Scout Camp Improvements $200,000 $200,000
Warren VFW Roof Repairs Mason Post 9622 $5,045 $4,924 $9,969
The Senate's proposal is the first look at what the full bill would look like since the pool of money was set aside last summer.
It comes several months after the House passed its version of the bill, opting to portion out only half of the funds while leaving the rest to the Senate.
Senate GOP caucus spokesperson John Fortney told this news organization that the Senate's proposal is the result of mutual deliberations between the House and the Senate, quelling concerns circulating the Statehouse that the state's historic fund might be a sticking point between the state's often warring chambers.
"Bottom line it is all coming together well," Fortney wrote in a text.
The Senate plans to hold public hearings on its proposal on Tuesday and Wednesday of this week — a step the House didn't take when it passed its bill shortly before the March primaries.
A document comparing the House's version of the bill and the Senate's additions shows that the House's proposals were left intact. In some cases, the Senate added entirely new projects, such as $8.5 million for the Millikin Interchange improvements in Butler County; while in other cases the Senate merely just added funding to projects already identified by the House.
