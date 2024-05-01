Ohio lawmakers could require state-approved training for anyone who serves alcohol

A new Ohio bill could require state-approved training for bar and restauraunt employees who serve alcohol.

A new Ohio bill would require state-approved training for anyone who serves alcohol if it becomes law.

The bill would require all liquor permit holders and their employees to complete a training program approved by the superintendent of liquor control. The training would include the laws on alcohol sales, preventing sales to underage people, recognizing when to stop serving alcohol to someone and conflict management skills in alcohol-related situations.

If liquor permit holders and employees complete the training and follow the training protocols, they would be immune to personal injury, death or property damage lawsuits.

The bill would be called "Hayden's law," named for Hayden Kaiser, a 25-year-old soccer coach from Northfield, in northern Summit County, who died in 2021 after a car crash.

Rep. Gail Pavliga, R-Atwater, introduced the bill after she was approached by Kaiser's parents. Pavliga said Kaiser had a bill of $170 at a bar and was still allowed to walk outside and get in his car.

"It isn't that the parents think anybody did anything wrong. It's just that they are really looking right now to educate servers about what this would look like, and clearly prevent others from losing their lives," she said.

Pavliga said she doesn't anticipate pushback from bars and restaurants.

"I think to the contrary that some people will think we are actually looking out for their safety and concerns so their establishments can operate safely and have the ability to be backed by the law," she said.

Pavliga said she hopes the bill can set a precedent that when someone walks into a bar, it will be handled responsibly and compared it to the law against distracted driving.

"We are taking a look at the things that will continue to keep lives and roadways safe. We believe this is yet another tool to be able to do that here in the state of Ohio," she said.

