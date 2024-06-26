After an Ohio judge blocked abortion ban, lawmakers want to speed up appeals

After judges blocked Ohio laws restricting abortion and gender-affirming care for transgender minors, lawmakers want to speed up appeals when state laws are put on hold.

A last-minute change to House Bill 301 would allow Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost to appeal judges' decisions to block state laws and regulations immediately. Some judges have ruled that temporary restraining orders and preliminary injunctions cannot be appealed until the case is finished, which is often months or years later.

"This way a single local judge can’t tie up a state law for months before a trial even takes place, and the state can immediately ask the court of appeals to review," said Sen. Nathan Manning, R-North Ridgeville. He noted that individuals often shop for liberal or conservative judges to ensure a favorable ruling.

Sen. Paula Hicks-Hudson, D-Toledo, objected to the change because it could hamper the ability to challenge state laws. And Ohioans didn't have a chance to weigh in on it.

"This is not necessarily the best way to be making laws," Hicks-Hudson said. Despite Democrats' objections, the bill passed the Ohio Senate, 23-7.

The Ohio Supreme Court recently agreed to review whether these decisions could be immediately appealed. The case involves gun restrictions that Columbus passed in 2022, including a ban on high-capacity magazines and penalties for those who leave guns unsecured.

Yost agreed that Columbus should be able to appeal the case − while disagreeing that the city had the authority to pass gun restrictions. However, Ohio lawmakers' latest change wouldn't apply to city ordinances like Columbus' gun policy.

“Preliminary injunctions must be appealable to ensure justice,” Yost said. “This brief underscores that both the state and cities need the right to an immediate appeal when their laws are enjoined.”

