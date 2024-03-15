Ohio, Indiana and Kentucky saw tornadoes. Here's everything we know about damage Friday

Michelle Braden tries to salvage belongings from a friend’s RV. There was damage to many homes and travel trailers in Milton, Kentucky, after a tornado touched down on Thursday, March 14, 2024

Tornadoes ripped through the Midwest Thursday, causing havoc in the states of Kentucky, Indiana and Ohio.

Despite the damage incurred across the Midwest, only Ohio is currently reporting fatalities. That could change, however, as crews continue to sift through the rubble left in the devastating wake of multiple tornadoes.

Three were reported along the Indiana and Kentucky border alone, though assessments are ongoing to determine of some of those reports may be a single tornado that impacted multiple areas.

Kentucky tornado: NWS continues assessment of storm damage; state of emergency declared for 3 KY counties

Here's what you need to know about Thursday's tornadic weather:

What part of Kentucky did a tornado hit Thursday?

The town Milton, Kentucky, saw plenty of damage from Thursday's tornadoes.

Did a tornado hit Milton in Trimble County, Kentucky?

At least one tornado did impact Milton, Kentucky, as well as Hanover, Indiana. Officials are working to determine if the damage caused in both areas may be the same tornado or two separate events.

Trimble County Emergency Management Director Andrew Stark confirmed at least 50 structures — including homes — were damaged where a tornado had touched down in Milton, just south of Madison.

More than 4,100 people in Trimble County were without power. No fatalities were reported.

The National Weather Service in Louisville will continue surveying the damage Friday.

Kentucky state of emergency declared in 3 counties for tornadoes

Trimble County is one of three counties to declare a state of emergency. Carroll and Gallatin counties have followed suit.

“It does appear that there is some really significant damage, especially to the town of Milton in Trimble County,” Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear told courier-journal.com. “We are going to work to do everything we can to help those impacted — and we think there are over 100 structures that are potentially damaged. Our job is to make sure that no Kentuckian is alone, especially in these difficult times.”

Tornadoes 2024: 3 confirmed in Kentucky, Indiana. What we know so far

Where in Indiana did the tornado hit last night?

Tornadoes were sighted in southern Indiana near Hanover and Switzerland County, and in east central Indiana where tornadoes struck selma and Winchester in Randolph County.

Did a tornado hit Winchester in Randolph County, Indiana?

A Taco Bell and a mobile home park were completely destroyed in Winchester, Indiana, in Randolph County, according to reports from the thestarpress.com. Several other properties were said to be damaged by the storm, as well.

Homes in and near the town of Selma — in eastern Delaware County — also saw tornado damage from Thursday's storms.

An initial assessment by the Delaware County Emergency Management indicated as many as half of the town's structures were damaged.

According to courier-journal.com, Indiana Emergency Management Agency officials said two tornadoes touched down outside Madison, Indiana, around 2:30 p.m. — one in Hanover, and a second in neighboring Switzerland County.

Where did a tornado hit in Ohio Thursday?

Storms struck Indian Lake, Lakeview and Russells Point in Logan County, Ohio, according to cincinnati.com

Did a tornado hit Indian Lake in Logan County, Ohio?

Yes. Indian Lake Area Chamber of Commerce president and chief executive Amber Fagan told cincinnati.com that lakeview was "completely demolished by a tornado.

“There’s places burning. There’s power lines through people’s windows,” Fagan recounted, describing the scene that wiped out homes, campgrounds and a laundromat.

Huron County Emergency Managment officials near Plymouth, Ohio, confirmed a torando at approximately 8:02 p.m. Thursday night, calling the twister "extremely dangerous".

Three deaths have been confirmed by the Logan County Sheriff's Office, according to cincinnati.com. Sheriff Randy Dodds said the causalities stemmed from a tornado that struck a trailer park near Indian Lake.

"It's one hell of a mess up there," Dodds said. "It looks like a war zone."

A shelter was opened for displaced people in Logan County.

Logan County Sheriff's Office Chief Deputy Joe Kopus said there would likely be more fatalities discovered due to the excessive damage.

Ana Rocío Álvarez Bríñez, Leo Bertucci, Douglas Walker, Cincinnati Enquirer staff and the Associated Press contributed to this report. Chris Sims is a digital content producer for Midwest Connect Gannett. Follow him on Twitter: @ChrisFSims.

This article originally appeared on Journal Star: Tornado 2024: Kentucky, Ohio, Indiana devastated by tornadoes; 3 dead