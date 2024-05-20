Ohio inches toward new tornado record after another confirmation in Leesville Lake

Ohio is getting closer to its record number of tornadoes in a single year after another twister was confirmed in Carroll County over the weekend.

Here's the latest on severe weather in the Buckeye State.

EF0 tornado confirmed near village of Leesville, Carroll County, Ohio

The National Weather Service has confirmed an EF0 tornado touched down at about 1:30 p.m. Friday near the village of Leesville. The twister was on the ground for a quarter of a mile with a maximum wind speed of 80 mph. It cut a path 40 yards wide at its maximum, according to the NWS Pittsburgh office, which covers a portion of Eastern Ohio.

According to the NWS, video confirmed a very brief tornado developed at the Leesville Lake South Fork Marina and continued northeast across the lake. It tossed docks and pontoon boats, and destroyed a tree.

Where is Leesville Lake, Carroll County, Ohio?

Leesville Lake is in southwestern Carroll County, about 55 miles or an hour's drive from Akron.

How many tornadoes has Ohio had so far this year?

Prior to last Friday's storms, Ohio had 56 confirmed tornadoes in 2024, Brandon Peloquin, warning coordination meteorologist for NWS Wilmington office, said in an email on May 15. With the Carroll County tornado, that total is now 57.

What is Ohio's record for most tornadoes in a year?

The worst year for tornadoes in Ohio was 1992, when 62 twisters touched down, Peloquin said.

The strongest that year was an EF4 tornado that hit Van Wert County in Western Ohio on Feb. 18. With wind speeds of 166 to 200 mph, the tornado was on the ground for 2.8 miles and caused six injuries but no fatalities. It destroyed a house, a mobile home and two cars, and damaged nine homes, according to Tornado Talk.

Tornado season in Ohio off to a strong start in 2024

Ohio has endured several strong storms that spawned twisters so far this year, including several that popped up before tornado season officially began in April. Here's a look at some of them:

Dale Tackett of Tipp City, Ohio, picks through the rubble after a likely tornado struck in May at the Hickory Woods Campground outside Brookville, Indiana.

When is tornado season in Ohio?

In Ohio, tornado season peaks between April and June, according to the National Weather Service.

Peloquin said it's been a very active year for tornadoes so far. Ohio averages 21 tornadoes a year, calculated from 30 years worth of data, he said. And the worst may be yet to come.

"Climatologically, May and June can be our most active months, so it's possible we will experience more severe weather over the next several weeks," Peloquin said in an email.

How are tornadoes confirmed?

After suspected tornadoes are spotted, crews from the National Weather Service survey possible tornado damage in person.

The pattern of damage, not how much damage was caused, determines whether it was a tornado, according to the weather service. For tornadoes, with their violently rotating columns of air, damage often has a chaotic appearance, with larger uprooted trees often crossing each other. Weather service surveyors often look at larger uproots of trees to get a true idea of where the wind was blowing from.

How are tornadoes rated?

The Enhanced Fujita Scale classifies tornadoes into the following categories:

EF0: Weak, with wind speeds of 65 to 85 mph

EF1: Weak, 86 to 110 mph

EF2: Strong, 111 to 135 mph

EF3: Strong, 136 to 165 mph

EF4: Violent, 166 to 200 mph

EF5: Violent, greater than 200 mph

This article originally appeared on Record-Courier: Ohio nearing tornado record after another confirmed in Leesville Lake