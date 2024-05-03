Ohio House passes bill to combat Fentanyl crisis

May 3—COLUMBUS — The Ohio House of Representatives recently passed House Bill 230, the Saving Ohio Communities Act, announced State Rep. Justin Pizzulli, R-Scioto County.

The legislation is sponsored by State Reps. Cindy Abrams, R-Harrison, and D.J. Swearingen, R-Huron).

In response to the staggering increase in drug overdoses, specifically fentanyl poisoning, in Ohio and throughout the United States, sponsors say this bipartisan legislation will directly combat the drug and human trafficking crises in Ohio.

"We have a collective responsibility to ensure the safety and wellbeing of all Ohioans," said Pizzulli. "House Bill 230 will stop the flow of fentanyl from coming in and poisoning our communities."

The key provisions of the bill are:

—Increases drug trafficking charges for cocaine, fentanyl-related compounds, heroin and methamphetamine;

—Expands the definition of human trafficking;

—Establishes a five-year mandatory minimum prison term if an individual is convicted of or pleads guilty to a fentanyl-related death;

—Designates August as "Fentanyl Poisoning Awareness Month";

—Requires public schools to instruct students on the dangers of fentanyl; and

—Allows law enforcement to conduct oral fluid testing.

House Bill 230 now heads to the Ohio Senate for consideration.