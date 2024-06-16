Ohio House OKs bill to name new Richland County memorial highways

COLUMBUS — The Ohio House of Representatives has passed legislation that will name 29 roads and bridges throughout Ohio, according to a news release from state Rep. Marilyn John (R-Richland County).

Included in House Bill 380 bill are three pieces of legislation sponsored by John that will designate three memorial highways in honor of individuals who impacted Richland County.

Details of each bill are as follows:

House Bill 55 will designate portion of Ohio 97 between Butler and Belville as Firefighter Charles D. Swank Memorial Highway.

House Bill 252 will designate the portion of Ohio 39 between Ohio 430 and Interstate 71 in Richland County as the SM1 Cornelius Anthony McCafferty Jr. Memorial Highway.

House Bill 330 will designate the portion of Ohio 13 between Lexington Road and Beckley Road in Knox County as William “Bill” Burgett Memorial Highway.

“It is an honor to acknowledge and memorialize the legacies of each of these great Ohioans,” John said in the release. “As we drive these roads, may they inspire us to serve our communities and make an impact as Charles Swank, Cornelius McCafferty and Bill Burgett did.”

The legislation now heads to the Ohio Senate for consideration.

This article originally appeared on Mansfield News Journal: Ohio House passes legislation naming memorial highways and bridges