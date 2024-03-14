Ohio House District 29: Rep. Cindy Abrams faces George Brunemann in GOP primary

State Rep. Cindy Abrams(left) faces a challenge from George Brunemann in the Republican primary on March 19.

If Ohio Rep. Cindy Abrams wants to continue to represent western Hamilton County, she'll have to fend off a challenge March 19 from within her own party.

Abrams, a Republican from Harrison, faces Colerain Township Republican George Brunemann in the Republican primary.

Here's what you should know about the candidates.

Where is the 29th House District?

The 29th District covers the western part of Hamilton County along the Indiana border. It includes Harrison, Cleves, North Bend, Colerain Township, White Oak, North College Hill and Mount Healthy.

Who is Cindy Abrams?

State Rep. Cindy Abrams (R-Harrison)

Age: 50

Abrams has represented western Hamilton County in the Ohio House since 2019 after she won the open seat vacated by now-Ohio Sen. Bill Blessing. Prior to that, she served four years on Harrison City Council

She moved to the region in 1996 when she began work as a Cincinnati Police officer. She left the police force to become a consultant for the Pampered Chef.

Who is George Brunemann?

George Brunemann

Age: 64

Residence: Colerain Township

Brunemann, a computer engineer, founded his own tech company, NgEK. He's designed systems for hybrid commercial trucks to control emissions and other tasks.

Brunemann grew up on the city's West Side, graduating from Elder High School. He went to the University of Cincinnati where he earned a master's in computer engineering in 1983.

He first became politically active with the tea party movement in 2010, founding the Southwest Ohio Tea Party when he lived in Green Township. He campaigned for former Rep. Steve Chabot, who regained his seat in 2010 after losing it two years earlier to Democrat Steve Driehaus.

Why is there a primary challenger?

Brunemann said he was encouraged to run against Abrams by Republicans who opposed her vote for Rep. Jason Stephens for Ohio speaker of the House in January 2023.

Abrams joined 22 Republicans and 32 Democrats in voting for Rep. Jason Stephens, R-Kitts Hill, for speaker of the House over Rep. Derek Merrin, a Republican from the Toledo suburbs. The vote split Republican lawmakers. The move to join with Democrats in electing the leader of the House drew a rebuke from the Ohio Republican Party, who voted to censure them. Most of the 22 Republicans have drawn primary challengers and have been called the "Blue 22" by Republicans who oppose them.

"I think that’s a pretty strong rebuke from the party," Brunemann said about the censure. "She’s still the favored candidate. I just think people need a choice right now."

Abrams did not respond to messages and questions sent by The Enquirer. She told Gongwer News Service she stands by her vote.

"I voted for what was best for the institution – that being the Ohio House," Abrams told Gongwer.

This article originally appeared on Cincinnati Enquirer: Who is running for Ohio House District 29?