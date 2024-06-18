Ohio heat beats Florida this week. Here's the latest

It's going to be a hot week in Ohio, with temperatures pushing 100 degrees later this week.

In fact, the heat wave that's pushing through the Buckeye State this week is expected to make it hotter here than in Florida.

Temperatures into the 90s are expected this week over the East and into the Midwest and Great Lakes region, the National Weather Service warned Sunday, and are expected to last through the weekend, according to USA TODAY.

Excessive heat in Ohio: Here's what to do if you lose AC in a power outage

Six-10 day temperature outlook across the U.S. in June 2024.

Weather forecast calls for extreme Ohio heat this week

The National Weather Service is forecasting temperatures in the 90s, with the heat index making it feel more like 100. Here's the latest:

Akron: The NWS forecasted a high temperature of 93 on Monday, with the heat index making it seem as high as 99, but that was just the start. Tuesday and Wednesday climb to 94 degrees, while Thursday is shaping up to be the hottest day of the week at 97. Friday's high temperature dips down a bit, to 95.

Columbus: The high temperatures in Columbus, according to the NWS, are forecast to be 95 degrees from Monday through Wednesday, 97 on Thursday, and even hotter -- 98 -- on Friday.

Cincinnati: According to the NWS, Cincinnati is looking at temperatures in the mid- to high 90s all week. Monday and Tuesday's high of 97 will dip slightly to 95 on Wednesday before climbing to 97 on Thursday and 98 on Friday.

Meanwhile, in Florida, the National Weather Service is calling for temperatures from the mid-80s to the low 90s all week.

Florida to Midwest, Northeast: 'Come on down. We're cooler than you are' ... for now

Heat dome descends on Midwest

The NWS says a potentially record-setting heat dome is settling over the Midwest this week, USA TODAY reports.

What is a heat dome? It's a strong, sprawling area of high pressure that traps heat over an area, the Columbus Dispatch reports. It creates a "dome" of heat that can last for days or weeks.

Heat index calculator

What is the heat index?

The heat index is a measure of how hot it feels, and it could be up to 15 degrees hotter than the air temperature, according to the NWS.

The heat index is a combination of air temperature and humidity. The higher the humidity, the harder it is for a person's sweat to evaporate, making it harder for the body's cooling system to work, according to the NWS. Therefore, it feels hotter because the body isn't cooking itself as efficiently.

This article originally appeared on Record-Courier: Forecast shows Ohio heat dome makes state hotter than Florida this week