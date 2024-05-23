Ohio governor orders special session of legislature to get President Biden on ballot

Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine will address the ballot access issue on Thursday keeping President Joe Biden from the Ohio ballot.

"Ohio is running out of time to get Joe Biden, the sitting president of the United States on the ballot this fall," Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine said Thursday, calling for a special session of the state Legislature to fix the problem.

"I am calling a special session of the Ohio General Assembly to begin this coming Tuesday, May 28, the purpose of this session will be for the General Assembly to pass legislation insuring that both major presidential candidates will be on the Ohio ballot in November as well as legislation that would prohibit campaign spending by foreign nationals," DeWine said during an unexpected press conference on Thursday.

Current law says Ohio officials must certify the ballot on Aug. 7, 90 days before the election, but Biden won't be nominated until the Democratic National Convention on Aug. 19.

The Ohio House and Senate each had separate proposals to fix the deadline issue but neither advanced when the legislature was last in session on May 8. The Senate passed a bill that would put Biden on the ballot and outlaw foreign spending on state ballot issues. The House did not take up the bill.

"The Senate has passed several bills that would remedy this situation, however the House of Representatives has failed to do this," DeWine said.

DeWine called the situation "unacceptable, "ridiculous" and "absurd."

Ohio House leaders said Tuesday there will probably not be a legislative solution to get Biden on the ballot and the issue was likely headed to the courts or up to the Democratic Party to find a solution.

DeWine said it should not be up to the courts to solve Ohio's problems.

Ohio Secretary of State Frank LaRose on Tuesday posted on X that he sent a letter to Ohio Democratic Party leaders warning that Biden was at risk of not making the November ballot.

"As it stands today, the Democratic Party’s presidential nominee will not be on the Ohio ballot. That is not my choice. It’s due to a conflict in the law created by the party, and the party has so far offered no legally acceptable remedy," LaRose said in the post.

This story will be updated.

This article originally appeared on The Columbus Dispatch: Mike DeWine calls for lawmakers to get Joe Biden on Ohio Ballot