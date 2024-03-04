Ohio Gov. DeWine announces new grant program to expand career tech education

TechCrunch

"Denial is a river that flows through Cupertino!," said Epic Games CEO Tim Sweeney, a notorious Apple critic who also sued the tech giant for anticompetitive practices, in a post on X, weighing in on today's news of the European Commission's historic €1.84 billion fine against the iPhone maker. The EC ruling, which favors Spotify, hinges on Apple's approach to its anti-steering clauses that prevented Spotify and other music streamers from directing users to their websites. In other words, Apple's App Store was originally seen as a platform that could help the tech giant sell more iPhones, as having easy access to popular apps, like Facebook -- an early App Store partner -- would be a plus for consumers.