Ohio GOP congressional candidate takes new job amid campaign

Hamilton County Veterans Service Commission came under fire last year for not spending enough to help veterans in need.

So the five-member Veterans Service Commission board in May appointed a new director they hope will turn the beleaguered agency around.

He might not be in the position for long.

Orlando Sonza started his new, $130,000-a-year job as executive director of Hamilton County's Veterans Service Commission on May 31.

He's also the Republican candidate for Congress running against Democratic Rep. Greg Landsman.

'Look, I could be gone in six months'

Hamilton County Democrats have called a press conference for Wednesday to address the hire. Hamilton County Chairwoman Gwen McFarlin and Connie Pillich, the Democratic candidate for county prosecutor, will speak. McFarlin declined to comment until the press conference.

Pillich, in a texted statement to The Enquirer, said the appointment of Sonza disappointed her.

"As a veteran, I'm disappointed to see Sonza take this job, and this salary, while he's actively pursuing another job," Pillich said in the text. "Serving veterans isn't a side gig. The Veterans Service Commission deserves a committed, full-time leader."

Sonza said officials with the Veterans Service Commission approached him about the job, encouraging him to submit his resume. He didn't say who with the commission approached him or when.

Sonza, 33, of Springfield Township, graduated from West Point in 2013. He served as an infantry officer in the Army. Since July 2022, he's worked as an assistant prosecutor in Hamilton County. His last day as a prosecutor was May 30.

"This is just as much of a call to service as being a prosecutor is, just as running for Congress is," Sonza said. "And I submitted my resume and gave full disclosure to this board and said, 'Look, I could be gone in six months.'"

There were about 15 applicants for the job, said Veterans Service Commission President Jean Wilson. The board whittled it down to three, including Sonza. She said Sonza, a West Point graduate, is a leader. That he's running for office isn't a negative.

"I just feel for me, he was the best choice," Wilson told The Enquirer. "Some people may not grasp that, thinking he’s running for office. There’s no guarantees when you hire anyone anywhere that they're going to stay. We feel we hired the best possible person that will help our office grow and get us where need be and to help morale in the office."

What does the Veterans Service Commission do?

Hamilton County commissioners began questioning the Veterans Service Commission following a report by WCPO-TV that the Hamilton County Veterans Service Commission has left $31 million allocated for veterans services on the table over the last five years.

Veterans told the three county commissioners about rude or indifferent service they experienced with the Veterans Service Commission.

"Sometimes, it’s not what you say, sometimes it's how you say it," Benny Rodriguez, a Marine who served in Iraq, told the county commissioners in November. "When I called the (Veterans Service Commission), I got hit with a barrage of 'no's,' you're not qualified, before even hearing me out."

Each county in Ohio has a veterans service office that provides financial assistance, help getting paperwork, transportation and a variety of other services.

At issue is why so much less was spent on veterans in such a large county as Hamilton County. The Ohio counties surrounding Hamilton County, despite being much smaller, spent more, based on statistics from the Ohio Department of Veterans Services.

The Hamilton County Veterans Service office had a budget in 2022 of $1.3 million and provided services for 393 veterans, state statistics showed. In neighboring Clermont County, population 209,000, the veterans service office had a budget of $2 million and provided services for 686 veterans. Butler and Warren counties in the northern suburbs budgeted $3 million and $3.6 million respectively.

Hamilton County lags far behind the other urban counties in money spent on veterans services. The veterans services offices in Cuyahoga and Franklin counties spent more than $7 million in 2022.

Democratic commissioners silent so far

Based on state law, the Hamilton County Veterans Service Commission could have asked for as much as $7 million from the county. The Hamilton County Veterans Service Office only spent $930,000 of the $1.3 million budgeted in 2022.

The three Hamilton County commissioners, all Democrats, didn't immediately return messages seeking comment on Tuesday.

Wilson said the Veterans Service Commission has already taken steps to increase services, including expanding dental care, hiring two additional case workers and planning to buy two handicapped-accessible vans to transport veterans to medical appointments and other activities.

Sonza said in the next seven months he wants to improve morale at the veterans service office, create a long-term plan and increase outreach among veterans. His new job doesn't mean he's pulling back on his campaign.

"That is all done on my own personal time," Sonza said about his campaign. "Yes, late nights. A lot of times where I have early dinner with my family and go back out on the campaign trail. Lots of weekends committed to that."

