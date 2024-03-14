What are Ohio gas prices for March 14, 2024? Here's what it will cost to fill your tank

Gas price on the rise at BP on Portage St NW in North Canton. Thursday, March 3, 2022.

The cost of gasoline in Ohio continues going down, on average, according to AAA, which tracks gasoline prices around the state and across the country.

Today's state average for regular gas is $3.267, down from $3.292 yesterday. A month ago, the price per gallon averaged $3.251. And gas cost $3.373 a year ago.

The average price of gas today is cheaper in Ohio than Pennsylvania ($3.505) and Michigan ($3.505), but pricier than West Virginia ($3.264), Kentucky ($3.267) and Indiana ($3.305). Today's national average for regular gas has risen to $3.412.

What are gas prices near Akron, Canton, Cincinnati, Cleveland Columbus, Dayton, Toledo and Youngstown?

According to AAA, the average cost of regular gas for Ohio cities today is:

Akron : $3.274, down from $3.298 yesterday

Canton-Massillon : $3.216, down from $3.253

Cincinnati : $3.328, down from $3.349

Cleveland-Lorain-Elyria : $3.284, down from $3.309

Columbus : $3.326, down from $3.347

Dayton : $3.144, down from $3.178

Mansfield : $3.235, down from $3.271

Toledo : $3.232, down from $3.266

Youngstown-Warren: $3.249, down from $3.262

Why did gas prices go down? Why can gas prices go up?

The price at the pump can vary greatly due to a number of factors, according to the U.S. Energy Information Administration, including the cost of crude oil, the cost to refine oil into gasoline, and taxes. Seasonal changes also affect the price. Gas used in the summer can be more expensive because it is made from pricier components, designed to evaporate less in the heat than winter gas.

What's the best gas prices near me? How do I find the nearest gas station to me?

There are many apps that track gas prices. Arguably the best-known is GasBuddy. These apps can also help you locate nearby gas stations. A number of supermarkets, like Giant Eagle and Kroger, also operate fuel stations and offer rewards programs for discounts at the pump.

This article originally appeared on Record-Courier: Ohio gas prices March 14, 2024: Gasoline costs across the state