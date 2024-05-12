Ohio flags to be flown at half-staff in memory of slain police officer

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine has ordered flags on government buildings in Columbus and in Cuyahoga County to fly at half-staff in memory of a police officer killed in the line of duty.

DeWine ordered U.S. and Ohio flags on all public buildings and grounds in Cuyahoga County and at the Ohio Statehouse, Vern Riffe Center, and Rhodes State Office Tower to fly at half-staff starting Sunday in memory of Euclid police officer Jacob Derbin.

According to Euclid police, officers were dispatched to a home for a disturbance around 9:56 p.m. Saturday. While police were investigating, a gunman ambushed Derbin, shooting and killing the 23-year-old officer.

Derbin was a military veteran and a police officer with less than two years on the job.

Police have identified Deshawn Anthony Vaughn as the suspect in Derbin’s death.

Flags will fly at half-staff until sunset on the day of Derbin’s funeral, the arrangements of which have not been publically made available as of Sunday afternoon.

Other public buildings and grounds throughout Ohio may also fly their flags at half-staff at their discretion.

