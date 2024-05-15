UPDATE: Final plan for Ohio’s first Buc-ee’s approved by city commission

UPDATE:

City commissioners approved the final plan for Ohio’s First Buc-ee’s Tuesday night.

This means construction can begin, making the gas station and convenience store a reality.

INITIAL REPORT:

The first Buc-ee’s in Ohio has already broken ground, and now representatives for the gas station are hoping to have their final planes approved.

Tuesday night, Buc-ee’s will present the final 697-page report to Huber Height’s planning commission.

Huber Heights Mayor Jeff Gore said 75 percent of the report is detailed traffic solutions from the Ohio Department of Transportation.

