Ohio firefighter says he’d rather save a dog before a million ‘n-words’

A volunteer firefighter from Franklin Township, Ohio, is catching heat for his racially offensive Facebook post in which he said that he would rather save a dog before a black person in an emergency.

Fireman Tyler Roysdon wrote that if he ever had to decide between saving a canine or black man from a burning building, the animal would get priority because “one dog is more important than a million n----rs.”

The post has since been deleted, but a screenshot of the post is pictured below.

After the post began to pick up steam online, the 20-year-old was suspended without pay Tuesday by Fire Chief Steve Bishop, WHIO-TV reported.

According to the local station, people are calling for Roysdon to be permanently released from the fire department. But as it turns out, Bishop does not have the power to terminate him immediately.

The township will instead hold a disciplinary hearing for Roysdon on Sept. 27, where the town's board of trustees will determine his fate with the department.

As for Roysdon, his wife, Joei Frame Roysdon told the station he has learned his lesson: “He admitted that he said things that were wrong and apologized.”

She also added: “Everyone deserves a second chance and is also entitled to their own opinion.”

Roysdon's colleague, however, Ryan Grubbs, who also works as a volunteer firefighter, weighed in on the matter as well but said that Roysdon's words contradict the department's core values.

“We don’t pick and choose who needs us, we just go,” Grubbs told the outlet. “We’re volunteers, we’re doing this because we love the community.”