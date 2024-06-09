Ohio firefighter appears in court on child pornography charges

An Ohio firefighter has been arraigned on several charges related to child pornography, according to our CBS affiliate WOIO-19.

Mason Molina, 21, is facing three counts of pandering sexually oriented matter involving a minor or impaired person, according to Summit County court documents.

On June 4, he appeared in court for these charges. His bond was set at $5,000 under the condition that he doesn’t get on the internet while out.

The Canton Fire Department confirmed Molina was employed there, WOIO-19 reported.

Molina was sworn into the Canton Fire Department on May 17, 2021, according to a Facebook video from the department.

Division Chief Steve Henderson said Molina has since submitted his resignation.

Court documents show his indictment was initially filed on April 26.

He will appear in court for his pretrial on July 9.

Additional details were not immediately available.