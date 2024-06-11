Ohio is far from the heart of it all. Dysfunctional Ohio politicians making sure of it.

"Ohio, The Heart of It All" is the state's tourism slogan once again.

Ohio no longer 'the heart of it all'

Thomas Suddes nailed it again with his June 9 column.

His headline stated that Ohio government is a national laughingstock, dysfunctional under the GOP-led Ohio General Assembly.

In summary, the blatant dysfunction and embarrassment lies in the extremes the body went to in their attempt to keep our very functional, duly elected President Joe Biden off the Ohio ballot for the general election.

In an extremely irrational “split screen” some of those same representatives are aligning with the only former president in history that refused the peaceful transfer of power.

That action alone should be enough evidence to keep their party’s candidate off the ballot. But, no, let’s waste more taxpayer dollars in passing a bill that takes dead aim again at citizen led ballot initiatives like Citizens Not Politicians and Raise the Wage.

I reword and re-emphasize Mr. Suddes’ concluding statement, when it comes to good governance, Ohio is far from the heart of it all.

Mike Halaiko, Pickerington

2024 election

Zone In will help Columbus thrive

It’s not just large developers who support the Zone In initiative.

I’m a medical student living in Victorian Village, an historic neighborhood that abuts the proposed phase one zoning changes.

When thinking about the neighborhood I want to live in, I want an affordable home where I can stroll to a coffee shop or quickly hop on a bus to meet friends for dinner.

Opinion: 'People say Columbus has lost all its historic charm.' Zone In would wipe away more of it.

New homes built in the area will improve my ability to stay in my neighborhood. New neighbors can support the grocery store that I walk to. More people exploring the neighborhood will improve the quality, speed and consistency of local transit.

As people walk, bike and bus to these growing areas, unnecessary and costly parking should not be required; instead, we should look to the parking benefit district in Victorian Village and Italian Village as an example of thriving areas that have been given the flexibility to adapt to changing transit options.

With this growth centered on commercial corridors, historic homes will be less likely to be demolished and replaced with apartments.

These zoning changes will allow Columbus to grow into a flourishing, walkable, affordable city where I can raise a family.

Anamika Shah, Columbus

June 8, 2024; Columbus, Ohio, USA; Drag queen Blonde Vanity performs on Pearl Alley during the Downtown Pride festival Saturday evening.

I've never seen a kid hurt by a drag show

So now the Ohio GOP wants to make drag shows into crimes, supposedly to protect children.

According to the Ohio Department of Health, 194 children were killed by gunfire in Ohio in 2022. Yet, our legislators do nothing to ameliorate this tragedy.

How many children have been killed by drag shows?

Ronald L. Solove, Columbus

Accountability is necessary in Ohio jail system

Thank you for the investigation and report on deaths in the jails and prisons of Ohio.

I have visited people in prisons since 1979 and know that the health care and mental health care are subpar. Thank you for shining a light on this problem.

Please follow up on the issue to make sure corrective action is taken.

Lowell Headley, Columbus

Jun 3, 2024; Mansfield, OH, USA; Family members whose loved ones have died while in custody, protest outside the Richland County Jail in Mansfield.

This article originally appeared on The Columbus Dispatch: Ohio legislators making sure Ohio is no longer 'the heart of it all '