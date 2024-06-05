Ohio expands sales tax holiday to 10 days, expands eligible items

Jun. 5—Ohio shoppers will get some extended financial relief this summer during the largest and longest sales tax holiday in state history.

This year's sales tax holiday — running for 10 days from midnight on July 30 to a minute before midnight on Aug. 8 — will feature a considerably longer list of purchases eligible for sales tax relief than years past.

In previous years, the state's sales tax holiday has lasted just three days and has been confined to back-to-school products. This year it will include purchases of nearly all items of up to $500 with limited exceptions.

Buyers can skirt sales taxes in store or online, but the discount does not extend to services bought, nor products such as watercraft, outboard motors, motor vehicles, alcoholic beverages, tobacco, vapor products, or any item that contains marijuana.

"Ohio's sales tax holiday, historically, has been meant to help families buy clothing and school supplies for the upcoming school year," said Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine. "This expanded sales tax break will help Ohio's families with back-to-school necessities as well as other substantial purchases during a time when so many household budgets are being strained."

Deb Edmonds of Centerville was walking outside the Dayton Mall Tuesday night with her two teenage daughters.

"That (sales tax holiday extension) sounds great. It gives us a little break, but nothing will compete with this inflation. Prices for everything are unbelievable," Edmonds said.

Tina Dapple of Miamisburg will be shopping for her teenage son in July for back to school items.

"Any little bit will help," Dapple said.

The expanded sales tax holiday was finalized during budget deliberations last year, which set aside $750 million in state funds to pay for sales tax holidays over the next two years. Those funds, in part, will be sent to local municipalities to ensure they don't suffer from a loss of sales tax revenues.

