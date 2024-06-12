Ohio EPA to clean up hundreds of scrap tires today involved in large fire

The cleanup will begin after hundreds of tires caught fire in a Dayton neighborhood last month.

As previously reported, Dayton firefighters battled a garage fire in the 1400 block of Leonhard Street.

The smoke could be seen for miles and eight properties were damaged in the fire; Dayton Fire Department District Matt McLain told News Center 7.

It started in the backyard of a property full of tires.

An Ohio EPA spokesperson said the agency estimates 300 to 400 tires are on the property.

The agency’s Scrap Tire Program’s “no-fault” option will remove the tires and the Ohio Scrap Tire Cleanup Fund will support the efforts.

Every year, the Ohio EPA removes scrap tires from approximately 200 sites around the state.

From July 1, 2023, to June 30, 2024, the agency removed at least 150,000 scrap tires from 195 sites.

Hershovitz says the tires’ charred remains and debris are still there.

Neighbors told News Center 7 that this has been an issue for years.

“We’ve been complaining about it for a few years now,” said Old North Dayton Neighborhood Association President Matthew Tepper. “And you know, it’s the worst-case scenario.”

They wanted it cleaned well before last month’s fire.

“I’m just, I’m tired,” Lacie Reynolds said. “I’m fed up, I’m angry. I want it to be safe.”

We will watch as the cleanup begins and have a full recap later today on News Center at 5 p.m.




