Ohio Department of Transportation's list of projects for Muskingum and Perry counties
JACKSONTOWN − The Ohio Department of Transportation is kicking off a record construction season, investing $2.8 billion into 950 road and bridge improvement projects across the state. Many of these projects are in District 5, which includes Coshocton, Guernsey, Muskingum and Perry counties.
Muskingum County
● The I-70 reconstruction though the city and resurfacing from between US 40 and Ohio 93 will continue and should be completed in October 2027. The cost is $88 million and lane restrictions and various ramp closures will continue.
● An embankment slide repair long I-70 just west of Zanesville will begin in May with a completion date of November. The cost is $482,000 and a shoulder closure will impact traffic.
● An embankment slide repair along Ohio 16 east of Old Riley Road, which began in March, is set to be completed in September. The cost is $1.8 million and motorists can expect a shoulder closure.
● Rehab of Ohio 16 Bridge near the Monroe Basin will start in June and be completed in July. The project costs $1.4 million and two-way traffic will be maintained with temporary signals.
● Resurfacing of Ohio 284 from the Morgan/Muskingum county line to the Ohio 146 intersection will start in June and is expected to be done in October. The project costs $3.4 million. The road will be closed, but local traffic will be maintained.
● Full-depth pavement replacement of Ohio 60 from Morgan County line to southern corporation limits of Duncan Falls will begin in May and be completed in December. The project cost is $19.9 million. Traffic will be maintained with temporary traffic signals and flagging operations.
● Resurfacing on Dresden Road from Ohio 60 to Zanesville corporation limits will start in July with a completion date of October. The costs is $400,000 and traffic will be impacted by lane restrictions.
● County Road 67 Bridge replacement carrying Piper Road over Salt Creek, is expected to start in July and be completed in November. The cost is $768,000.
● Resurfacing of Pershing Road from the corporation limit to Woodlawn Avenue will begin in July and should be completed in October. The cost is $465,000 and lane restrictions will impact traffic.
● Guardrails will be upgraded and installed on various county roads in October. The cost is $280,000 and motorist can expect lane restrictions.
● New pavement markings on various county roads will take place in October at a cost of $157,000. Lane restrictions will impact traffic.
● Replacement of Township Road 297 Bridge, which carries Adams Lane over Joe's Run, will start in July. It should be completed in November at a cost of $305,000.
● Replacement of Township Road 118 Bridge, which carries Schoolhouse Road over Wakatomika Creek, will take place in November at a cost of $875,000.
● Replacement of Township Road 90 Bridge, carrying Wortman Road over Thompson Run, is scheduled to begin in July. It is expected to be completed in November at a costs of $446,000.
Perry County
● Widening and resurfacing of Ohio 93 from the county line to Ohio 13/Ohio 37 intersection will start this month and be completed in September. The cost is $10.3 million and lane restrictions will impact traffic.
● Bridge replacements and preventative maintenance along Ohio 93 will continue until October. The cost is $2.2 million and lane restrictions will continue.
● Replacement of the Toll Gate Road Bridge, carrying Toll Gate over Center Branch Rush Creek, will begin in June and should be completed in November. The cost is $529,000.
● Installation of shared use pathway along Panther Drive connecting to New Lexington Schools campus to Ohio 345 began in March. It will completed in October at a cost of $330,000. Lane restrictions will continue.
This article originally appeared on Zanesville Times Recorder: ODOT releases list of projects for Muskingum and Perry counties