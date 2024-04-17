Ohio Department of Transportation's list of projects for Muskingum and Perry counties

JACKSONTOWN − The Ohio Department of Transportation is kicking off a record construction season, investing $2.8 billion into 950 road and bridge improvement projects across the state. Many of these projects are in District 5, which includes Coshocton, Guernsey, Muskingum and Perry counties.

Muskingum County

The Ohio Department of Transportation has released its list of projects for Muskingum and Perry counties.

● The I-70 reconstruction though the city and resurfacing from between US 40 and Ohio 93 will continue and should be completed in October 2027. The cost is $88 million and lane restrictions and various ramp closures will continue.

● An embankment slide repair long I-70 just west of Zanesville will begin in May with a completion date of November. The cost is $482,000 and a shoulder closure will impact traffic.

● An embankment slide repair along Ohio 16 east of Old Riley Road, which began in March, is set to be completed in September. The cost is $1.8 million and motorists can expect a shoulder closure.

● Rehab of Ohio 16 Bridge near the Monroe Basin will start in June and be completed in July. The project costs $1.4 million and two-way traffic will be maintained with temporary signals.

● Resurfacing of Ohio 284 from the Morgan/Muskingum county line to the Ohio 146 intersection will start in June and is expected to be done in October. The project costs $3.4 million. The road will be closed, but local traffic will be maintained.

● Full-depth pavement replacement of Ohio 60 from Morgan County line to southern corporation limits of Duncan Falls will begin in May and be completed in December. The project cost is $19.9 million. Traffic will be maintained with temporary traffic signals and flagging operations.

● Resurfacing on Dresden Road from Ohio 60 to Zanesville corporation limits will start in July with a completion date of October. The costs is $400,000 and traffic will be impacted by lane restrictions.

● County Road 67 Bridge replacement carrying Piper Road over Salt Creek, is expected to start in July and be completed in November. The cost is $768,000.

● Resurfacing of Pershing Road from the corporation limit to Woodlawn Avenue will begin in July and should be completed in October. The cost is $465,000 and lane restrictions will impact traffic.

● Guardrails will be upgraded and installed on various county roads in October. The cost is $280,000 and motorist can expect lane restrictions.

● New pavement markings on various county roads will take place in October at a cost of $157,000. Lane restrictions will impact traffic.

● Replacement of Township Road 297 Bridge, which carries Adams Lane over Joe's Run, will start in July. It should be completed in November at a cost of $305,000.

● Replacement of Township Road 118 Bridge, which carries Schoolhouse Road over Wakatomika Creek, will take place in November at a cost of $875,000.

● Replacement of Township Road 90 Bridge, carrying Wortman Road over Thompson Run, is scheduled to begin in July. It is expected to be completed in November at a costs of $446,000.

Perry County

● Widening and resurfacing of Ohio 93 from the county line to Ohio 13/Ohio 37 intersection will start this month and be completed in September. The cost is $10.3 million and lane restrictions will impact traffic.

● Bridge replacements and preventative maintenance along Ohio 93 will continue until October. The cost is $2.2 million and lane restrictions will continue.

● Replacement of the Toll Gate Road Bridge, carrying Toll Gate over Center Branch Rush Creek, will begin in June and should be completed in November. The cost is $529,000.

● Installation of shared use pathway along Panther Drive connecting to New Lexington Schools campus to Ohio 345 began in March. It will completed in October at a cost of $330,000. Lane restrictions will continue.

This article originally appeared on Zanesville Times Recorder: ODOT releases list of projects for Muskingum and Perry counties