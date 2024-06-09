Ohio Department of Transportation schedules closures of Linden Avenue and Ohio 155

ZANESVILLE − The Ohio Department of Transportation has announced work for Muskingum and Perry counties.

Linden Avenue will have nightly closures for beam erection on Interstate 70 from June 10 to 13. This is part of the of complete reconstruction of I-70 through Zanesville from U.S. 40 to Ohio 93.

Additionally, Ohio 155 will be closed for four days starting June 10 for embankment repair, just went of Corning. The suggested detour is Ohio 155 to Ohio 13 to Ohio 93 to Ohio 155 and reverse for the opposite direction.

