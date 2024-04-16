Ohio Department of Transportation releases its list of projects for Coshocton County

JACKSONTOWN − The Ohio Department of Transportation is kicking off a record construction season, investing $2.8 billion into 950 road and bridge improvement projects across the state. Many of these projects are in District 5, which includes Coshocton, Guernsey, Muskingum and Perry counties.

Here are the projects for Coshocton County:

● The Ohio 16 reconstruction project, which began in May 2022, is set to be completed by October. The cost of the project is $21 million.

● Ohio 60 bridge repair between County Road 439 and County Road 436, which began in February, should be completed in May. Cost of the project is $232,000.

● Ohio 33 resurfacing from the Muskingum/Coshocton line to Ohio 16 intersection, which began this month, should be completed in August. Cost of the project is $3.1 million.

● Ohio 751 bridge repair will begin in August with a completion date set for July 2025. The cost of the project is $650,000, and motorists can expect lane restrictions.

● Chip and seal on Ohio 79 will take place from the Licking County line to the southern corporation limit of Nellie. Chip and seal on Ohio 657 in Licking County from Ohio 13 to the Knox County line will begin in May. Both are expected to be completed by September. The cost is $1.5 million and lane restrictions will impact traffic.

● Construction of a buggy lane along County Road 12 and associated roadway work will start in September and be completed by October. The cost is $200,000 and motorists should expect lane restrictions.

● Ohio 60 bridge repair just north of the intersection with Ohio 541 and 60 began last month and will be completed by October. The cost is $743,000 and motorists should expect lane restrictions with a temporary signal.

● Signal equipment updates at various intersections within the city that started in December will conclude this coming December. Cost of the project is $592,000 and lane restrictions will continue.

