Ohio Department of Transportation plans to spend $15 million in Tuscarawas County in 2024

NEW PHILADELPHIA ‒ The Ohio Department of Transportation (ODOT) will be spending around $15 million on various project in Tuscarawas County during the 2024 construction season.

The projects include:

A work zone safety display created by the Ohio Department of Transportation is seen along I-77 in northern Tuscarawas County during National Work Zone Awareness Week, Tuesday, April 16. The cones represent the numbers of workers killed in 2023, according to ODOT.

Resurfacing, storm sewer replacement and curb improvements along Trenton Avenue in Uhrichsville. The project, which will cost $630,000, will be completed by May 31. It will require a road closure.

Replacement of a culvert under Interstate 77 just north of Newcomerstown. The project will cost $1.4 million and be completed by May 31. It will require lane restrictions and shoulder closure.

Repair of a bridge on Ohio 800 just south of Ohio 212 in Zoarville. The project will cost $2 million and will be completed by Oct. 31. Traffic signals will be used to maintain traffic.

Seven miles of Interstate 77 will be resurfaced from the Guernsey County line to just south of Newcomerstown. The project will cost $3.5 million and will be completed by Sept. 30. It will involve lane restrictions.

Nearly seven miles of Ohio 258 will be resurfaced from State Street in Newcomerstown to Post Boy Road. The $2.2 million project will be completed by Oct. 31. it will involve lane restrictions.

Two miles of bike and pedestrian trail will be constructed from Dover Dam to the Ohio 800/Ohio 212 intersection. The $826,000 project should be completed by Aug. 31. It will involve a trail closure.

Guardrails will be upgraded and replaced on various county routes. The project will cost $372,000 and be completed by Oct. 1. It will involve lane restrictions.

A bridge will be replaced on 20th Street in Dover. The $939,000 project will be completed by Aug. 31. It will involve a road closure.

Sidewalks will be constructed in Newcomerstown on the west side of Miskimen Drive from Oak Street to approximately 100 feet north of Elizabeth Street. The project will cost $145,000 and be completed by Aug. 31. It will involve lane restrictions.

A bike and pedestrian path will be constructed to connect Kent State University at Tuscarawas with downtown New Philadelphia along E. High Avenue. The project will cost $2.4 million and be completed by Nov. 30. It will involve lane shifts, but two-way traffic will be maintained.

Existing pavement markings will be upgraded along various county roads. The project will cost $144,000 and will be completed by Oct. 31. It will involve lane restrictions.

The road profile on Ohio 39 will be modified to improve sight distance near the entrance to the Kimble Landfill west of Dover. The project will cost $1.3 million and will be completed by Dec. 31. It will involve a road closure.

New Philadelphia project: New Philadelphia moves forward on trail to connect Kent State Tuscarawas with downtown

Harrison, Carroll county projects

A work zone safety display created by the Ohio Department of Transportation is seen along I-77 in northern Tuscarawas County during National Work Zone Awareness Week, Tuesday, April 16. The cones represent the numbers of workers killed in 2023, according to ODOT.

Work is expected to be completed this year on two ongoing projects in Harrison County.

In Bowerston, work is continuing to replace a bridge on Ohio 151 over the railroad with a new bridge on an existing alignment near the intersection with Ohio 212. The project began in 2023 and is expected to be completed by July 25. The project cost $6.8 million. It involved a road closure.

A bridge is also being replaced on U.S. Route 250 near Tappan Dam. The project began last year and is expected to be complete by May 31. The project cost $827,000. Traffic has been maintained by signals.

In Carroll County, ODOT will be spending $733,000 to construct a new sidewalk and required Americans With Disabilities Act requirements along Ohio 332 to connect the Carrollton Middle-High School with existing sidewalks in Carrollton. The project will begin June 3 and is expected to be completed by Oct. 31. It will involve lane restrictions and pedestrian restrictions.

Staying safe

ODOT officials are stressing work zone safety as construction season begins.

So far this year, 42 ODOT crews have been struck while working. This compares to 56 ODOT crews hit all of last year. Fourteen ODOT workers and nine contractors were injured in work zone crashes in 2023. One contractor was killed.

Speeding continues to be a major factor in work zone crashes. In 2023, the Ohio State Highway Patrol wrote 3,760 citations with 34% for speeds more than 20 miles per hour over the posted speed limit.

“Driving requires all your attention, but that is especially true in work zones where things can change quickly. Drop the distractions, obey the speed limit, and allow extra room between your vehicle and the one in front of you,” said ODOT Director Jack Marchbanks.

This article originally appeared on The Times-Reporter: ODOT plans to spend $15 million on Tuscarawas County projects in 2024