Ohio Department of Education visits Apollo

Jun. 11—LIMA — At least 800,000 adults in Ohio never finished their high school diploma, Ohio Department of Higher Education's Aspire program manager T.J. Armstrong said during a visit to Apollo Career Center on Tuesday.

That number exceeded 1 million when Armstrong started working for the state eight years ago.

"Part of that is people getting older. Part of that's been the success of all the programs we're offering," Armstrong said.

Armstrong and representatives from the Ohio Department of Education and Workforce visited Apollo on Tuesday as part of a tour of the state's adult education programs, which are helping adults finish their high school diplomas, earn industry credentials and become more proficient in English.

Tuesday's tour started with a networking session between employers, graduates and instructors, who were asked to discuss the skills job candidates are lacking and the skills employees need to advance within their companies.

"We want to know what you're seeing so we can integrate that into what we're doing in our classrooms," Armstrong said.

Apollo's adult education program offers pathways for adults to earn their high school equivalency diplomas, as well as English-language classes and industry certifications for in-demand jobs like nursing assistants, HVAC technicians and welders.

Adults who need to complete their GED can attend "free of charge," said Dean Scheiderer, an adult education program specialist for the Department of Education and Workforce, which covers tuition for those students.

"The goal is to get them that diploma, the credential and a job," said Kayce Prinsen, office manager at Apollo.