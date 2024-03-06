Ohio customers could get a payout in $45 million Walmart class-action lawsuit. Here's how.

The Walmart logo is displayed on a store in Springfield, Illinois.

Walmart customers who purchased certain weighted goods like meat or citrus could be eligible for a payout as part of a $45 million class-action lawsuit settlement.

The lawsuit, Kukorinis v. Walmart Inc., says that Walmart charged more than the lowest in-store advertised price for those goods. Walmart denies any allegations but has agreed to the settlement.

Here's what to know and how to claim a share of the settlement money.

Are you eligible for Walmart's weighted groceries settlement?

Customers who purchased eligible weighted groceries from Walmart between Oct. 19, 2018, and Jan. 19, 2024, qualify to be included in the settlement.

What items are included in the Walmart settlement?

The products included in settlement fall into two categories:

Weighted goods: Sold-by-weight meat, poultry, pork and seafood products labeled with the price embedded bar code

Bagged Citrus: Certain organic oranges, grapefruit, tangerines and navel oranges sold in bulk in mesh or plastic bags

How do you submit a claim?

Customers have until June 5, 2024, to submit a claim to be included in the settlement. Anyone who wishes to be excluded from the settlement has until May 22, 2024, to opt-out.

Do you need a receipt to be part of the lawsuit?

You do not need a receipt to file a claim, however customers without a receipt may not be eligible for as much cash back. Look up your Walmart receipt on the company's website.

If you have a receipt, proof of purchase or documentation showing eligible purchases and prices, you can get 2% of the total cost up to $500.

For customers without a receipt, with 50 eligible items claimed, they are entitled to $10. For purchases of 51 to 75 eligible items claimed, customers are entitled to $15, and for 76 to 100 eligible items claims, they are entitled to $20.

Walmart locations in Ohio

Walmart operates 138 supercenters, five discount stores and 27 Sam's Clubs in Ohio, including seven Walmarts in Cincinnati, five in Columbus, three in Dayton, two each in Canton, Dublin and Hamilton, and one in Akron.

It employs 55,620 in the state, with an average wage of $18.59.

This article originally appeared on Record-Courier: Ohio customers eligible for payment in $45 million Walmart lawsuit