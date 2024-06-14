Ohio cell phone repairman accused of stealing nude photos from devices facing 40 counts

An Ohio man who worked for a cell phone repair business is facing charges after allegedly stealing nude photos from clients’ phones.

Calvin Jordan, 27, of Gallipolis, was indicted this week on 36 counts of unauthorized use of property, three counts of pandering oriented matter involving a minor, and one count of illegal use of a minor in nudity-oriented materials.

Jordan was employed by Direct Computing Solutions in Gallipolis and took possession of customers’ mobile devices to repair. From December 2021 to April 2022, he allegedly downloaded nude and intimate photographs from his clients’ phones.

An investigation showed that more than 40 people, including minors between the ages of 14 and 17, had their photos stolen, according to the Ohio Attorney General’s Office.

Customers of Direct Computing Solutions who believe they may be victims should contact the Bureau of Criminal Investigation at 855-BCI-OHIO (855-224-6446).



